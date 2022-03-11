Historic Zoning Commission To Meet Tuesday Mar 11, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission Power Building Greeneville Light Zoning Commission Recommended for you Trending Now Juvenile Charged In Connection With North Greene Vape Incident Smith, Sell Join Greene County Partnership Robbery Reported At Mohawk Business Lady Devils Reach State Tourney For First Time Since 2010 County Committee Backs GLPS Over Comcast In Broadband Effort Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.