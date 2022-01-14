Historic Zoning Commission To Meet Jan 14, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power Building, 110 N. College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission Power Building Greeneville Light Zoning Commission Recommended for you Trending Now Community Shows Support For White Pine Shooting Victims Greene County Pastor, Teen Pass Away After Shooting Incident MASSEY: The Greeneville Cannonball Mystery 2 From Greene Critical After White Pine Shooting 2 Greene County Residents Shot, Another Person Dead In Jefferson County Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.