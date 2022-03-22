The Greene County Commission approved three measures during its meeting Monday night.
They approved three resolutions: a resolution that establishes Greene County as a "Broadband Ready Community," a resolution supporting Greeneville Light and Power System's broadband grant applications, and a resolution supporting a grant application from Washington County power utility Brightridge.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison marked the moment before the county's governing body voted on the measures.
"The next three resolutions are history making, ladies and gentlemen. You all get to vote on the next resolutions to wire Greene County for the 21st century," Morrison said. "We can give our telecommunication companies a little bit of competition."
All three resolutions passed unanimously.
The resolution establishing Greene County as a “Broadband Ready Community” in the eyes of the state through an act passed in 2017 will give Greene County a better opportunity to receive broadband grant funding.
The resolution also establishes a policy for receiving applications and issuing permits related to projects relative to broadband services. This will allow Greene County to be eligible for more broadband funding from the state of Tennessee.
The second resolution that passed affirmed Greene County's support for Greeneville Light and Power System's three applications for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development broadband grant.
Greeneville Light and Power has divided its project to reach unserved households in the county into three separate grant applications that deal with northern, western and southern Greene County respectively.
The grants, if approved, would require a funding match. The Greene County Commission approved $2 million to fund the match using the county’s American Rescue Plan funds. The cost of each project would be about $7 million.
The commission voted unanimously to throw the county's support behind BrightRidge’s grant application, as well.
BrightRidge, though a Washington County utility, serves about 200 homes in the Fall Branch and Limestone communities of Greene County which the utility says are unserved with dependable internet access.
The local match funding from Greene County for the BrightRidge project, if granted, would be $60,500 and would also come out of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds.
The project would cost about $600,000 to complete.
OTHER BUSINESS
The County Commission also approved the purchasing of a roll-off, a service truck, and a day cab vehicle for a total of $483,476 for the Solid Waste department.
Solid Waste will use funding from its unassigned fund balance and proceeds received from the sale of equipment and other items totaling about $29,000.
The purchase being made while the items are available now will help cut down on the lengthy wait times that many departments are experiencing for equipment when placing an order.
Greene County Commissioner Brad Peters congratulated Solid Waste and its director Jim Greene, on the job they were doing keeping up with waste, saving money, and using foresight in their equipment decisions.
"They are knocking it out of the park. They are saving this county hundreds of thousands of dollars a year," Peters said.
The commission approved a $420,000 community block grant that would be used to purchase firefighting equipment, mainly turnout gear.
The governing body also approved a Hazard Mitigation grant application for a $100,000 generator that would be placed at the Greene County EMS station located at CCU Boulevard off of 11E.