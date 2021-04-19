On behalf of the Greeneville Greene County History Museum, Carla Bewley, president of the museum’s board of directors, accepted a grand fund check in the amount of $500 from the First Horizon Foundation.
The presentation was made Thursday by First Horizon Bank’s vice president, Jennifer Keller.
According to a statement released by the museum’s director of operations, Betty Fletcher, this grant fund will be used to cover the purchase of two dehumidifier units to be located in areas used to store archival boxes and accession items.
The museum’s regular hours of operation are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free to the public, though donations are accepted.