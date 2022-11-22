History Museum To Close Thanksgiving Day Nov 22, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, officials announced.Located at 101 W. McKee St., the museum will resume its regular hours on Friday. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.Admission is free, but donations are welcome.For more details, call 423-636-1558. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags History Museum Thanksgiving Official Museum Museums Admission Donation Hour Thanksgiving Day Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Greeneville Freshman Thompson Dazzles In Varsity Debut TSSAA Announces New Region Alignments Region 1-2A, 1-3A Football Awards Announced GIRLS PREP ROUNDUP: Lady Huskies Playing In Bailey’s Memory Tusculum Solar Farm Project Nears Completion