Spring cleaning will happen in January at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, but visitors can still look around.
Operations Director Betty Fletcher said the museum takes each January to do the more major, deep-cleaning tasks that may not be feasible to do year-round, often installing new exhibits at that time, too.
“We normally close in January to do our cleaning and put in any new exhibits, but our doors will be open, and if we have visitors, that’s OK,” Fletcher said. “We will be here, and if anybody needs anything or wants to arrange a tour, they can call.”
She said staff can accommodate visits while cleaning is underway in January between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. The museum also opens on Saturdays throughout most of the year, but it will not in January.
“Visitors will just need to excuse us if we’ve got stuff pulled out and moved around,” she said.
“They can come in and visit as long as they don’t mind our mess while we’re cleaning,” agreed Office Manager Barbara Lawrence.
Along with cleaning and maintenance to keep the museum and its contents organized and in good shape, Fletcher said she plans to install a new poster exhibit to open just in time for Black History Month in February.
“We are working with members of the local African American community to decide which posters to put up,” Fletcher said.
She said the posters come from the Washington, D.C.-based Smithsonian Institution.
While that exhibit will not be up and running until February, visitors before then can still see the others currently open in the museum, including a military history exhibit featuring uniforms dating to different eras and a series of vintage photographs of Greene County from the past 150 years.
“The door is open, and we’ll be here if people want to come in and look around. We’re not completely closing,” Fletcher said. “We welcome anybody who wants to come, and we are glad to help. We know a lot of people visit from out of town, and we don’t want anybody to not get to visit if they want to.”
The nearby Babb Homestead cabin, which is in the museum’s care, will be closed, but interested visitors need only ask to make arrangements to be allowed to see inside, Fletcher said.
The museum, which is housed in a 105-year-old former high school, announced plans in fall 2019 to begin raising funds for a new building. Plans call for the new museum to be constructed at Mary Gertrude Fox Park, adjacent to the Babb cabin and the Andrew Johnson Presidential Home on Main Street.
Fletcher said those plans have been put on hold, but not abandoned, due to the pandemic.
“We’ve been here a long time, and our building is old and has some issues. We do the best we can and keep it clean, and we think that is very important,” she said.
Visitation to the museum dropped with the arrival of COVID-19 to the area in March 2020, but Fletcher said about 100 people visited the museum last January.
“We do get some visitors, and we want anybody who wants to see it to see it,” she said.
The museum is located at 101 W. McKee St. and can be reached by phone at 636-1558. More information about the museum is also available online at www.greenevillegreenecountyhistorymuseum.com/home.html.