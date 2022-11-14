Blue Springs Church and the Mosheim community have intertwined connections dating back to the region’s first settlers.
Efforts made possible through a state grant are underway to provide needed renovations to the church on Main Street. Its rich history was detailed Saturday during an educational presentation at Blue Springs Day at the church.
Carolyn Gregg, historian of the Blue Springs Historical Association, was featured speaker. She has written two books on the early history of the church, adjacent cemetery, the community and colleges connected to it.
Gregg discussed the formation of the church. She said that Blue Springs Lutheran Church may have been established as early as 1806, but its Lutheran congregation was organized in 1811.
The people who came to this region about 1800 were of German descent. The first church formed in 1811 was known as Patterson’s Church. The exact location of the log structure is unknown.
About 1816, a seminary known as the Tennessee Academy was established in Blue Springs. In 1844, a deed shows that a brick church at the site of the current church was built, Gregg said.
The first known burial in the cemetery next to the church took place in 1838, she said.
The brick church served as a hospital in October 1863 during the Civil War after the nearby Battle of Blue Springs. Union troops suffered 100 killed and wounded, and Confederate casualties were reported to be about 150.
A mass grave believed to be in the cemetery may contain the remains of soldiers killed in the battle, or the amputated limbs of those wounded, Gregg said. At least 32 Civil War veterans are known to be buried in Blue Springs Cemetery.
Gregg said that in 1872, a Lutheran minister, the Rev. James Melvin Wagner, estabilshed a local college at Blue Springs known as the Mosheim Institute, named after German theologian Johann Lorenz von Mosheim. The town changed its name to Mosheim the same year, Gregg said.
The name of the college was changed several times up to 1913. It remained the only school of higher education in Mosheim until 1913, when Greene County purchased the building. It was known as Mosheim High School until 1923, when the county built a new school.
The brick church was destroyed in a fire at an unknown date, Gregg said. The current church was built in 1893. It was home to a Lutheran congregation until it disbanded in 1964, when only five elderly members remained. A Church of God congregation took over care of the church in 1971 and maintained the building until 2015.
The Blue Springs Historical Association was formed the same year to take on the responsibility of maintaining the church and cemetery grounds.
The nonprofit group recently was approved for a grant from the Tennessee Historical Commission that will allow replacement of windows and doors, new paint, renovation of the steeple and other needed work.
A state grant several years ago, along with donations from the public and local corporations, enabled the Blue Springs Historical Association to oversee restoration of the building’s foundation, which sunk eight inches on one side, cracking plaster walls and exposing wooden lathing from 1893.
“The Tennessee Historical Commission has been so gracious to us, and others have contributed funds so we can keep this place going and restore it,” said Wilhelmina Williams, Blue Springs Historical Association president.
A new roof put on the church in the 1990s saved the building, Williams said. The church was last painted in 1971. Gregg said generations of congregants who worshipped at the church would approve of efforts to save it.
“They loved it and they took care of it. We did a lot of work (in the church) and in the cemetery. We took care of the graves. It’s been work in progress,” she said.
The Blue Springs Church and Cemetery was placed on the National Register of Historic Sites in 2017.
Aaron Bible, a retired Greeneville Middle School history and religion teacher, also spoke at the event about a recent trip he took to Germany to research his ancestors. Bible is descended from a pastor at Blue Springs Lutheran Church in the 1800s, George Easterly.
“This church is sort of a cornerstone of Mosheim. It was the center of the community,” he said.
Bible found the Alsace-Lorraine region, which borders Germany and France, a beautiful place. He wondered what would compel his forbearers to make the hazardous journey to the New World in the 1700s.
“What fascinated me was how they got here,” Bible said.
He learned that King Louis XIV, who ruled France for 72 years, abolished Protestantism, making adherence to the religion punishable by death. Bible said that Holy Roman Emperor Leopold I was too preoccupied by a military threat from the Ottoman empire to intervene, giving many who lived in the Alsace region no option other than to leave. His ancestors first made their way to Pennsylvania in 1750. Descendants eventually settled in Tennessee.
Bible is a supporter of efforts to renovate the Blue Springs Church and Cemetery.
“I appreciate you being here today and all the work being done. It’s going to take some time and I hope you enjoy the finished product,” he said.
Another guest at Blue Springs Day was Chad Baker, president of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society. Baker has connections with similar organizations and said the Jonesborough group can provide additional resources beyond what is available online.
He said that with the popularity of television shows about genealogy and ads offering services to help people research their family background, he is seeing more people seeking information from the Jonesborough Genealogical Society.
“There’s a lot of people that use it for ancestry and their family search. There’s a lot more (available) that they can find than what is online,” Baker said. “It takes time and effort.”
Many people in Greene and Washington counties can trace family ties going back to the 1700s.
“There’s a lot of families that go back generations,” Baker said.
Genealogical groups hope to attract more younger people interested in exploring their roots.
“We don’t see a lot of the younger generation. That’s one of our goals,” Baker said.
Services are available to the general public. The Jonesborough Genealogical Society meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the Jonesborough Public Library.
The public can help fund the church restoration project by making a donation to Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc., 330 Elmwood Road, Midway, TN 37809.