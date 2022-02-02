Greeneville police Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson will assist Chief Tim Ward in providing effective leadership as the department strives to improve.
Hixson was sworn in Tuesday as assistant police chief. Most recently the department’s administrative captain, Hixson has an impressive law enforcement background and knowledge of the department, Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith said Tuesday.
“He’s got a lot of experience. Probably most important is the strong experience and the integrity he will bring. I think it will be good for the Greeneville Police Department,” Smith said.
Hixson, 50, joined the Greeneville police force in 1997. He steps into the role of assistant chief previously held by Mike Crum, who left the police department in December.
Ward said Tuesday he and Smith decided Hixson was most qualified to become assistant police chief.
HIXSON BACKGROUND
Hixson is a Greene County native who began his educational career at Walters State Community College, earning an associates degree in electrical/electronics in 1983. He went on to obtain a bachelor of science degree in business management in 1999.
Hixson began employment in 1994 as an auxiliary police officer with the Town of Greeneville and is a 1997 police academy graduate, the same year he began full-time duties as a Greeneville police officer.
Hixson was promoted through the ranks to police department captain after 13 years. He is a 2006 graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, including completion of an arduous physical fitness challenge known as the “Yellow Brick Road.”
Hixson graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar in 2011 and the Municipal Managers Academy in 2015.
Hixson was a member of the Greeneville/Greene County SWAT Team for 18 years and held the position of assistant commander during the last years of his service.
Hixson served on the Tusculum University Alumni Board and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Alarm Management Committee. He is a member of the Police Benevolent Association and is a board member of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police Legislature Committee, the TACP Professional Standards Board and a member of the TACP Leadership and Membership Committee.
Hixson’s family includes his wife, Lanette; two children, Mark and Kayla; and a granddaughter, Emma Kate.
MOVING FORWARD
Hixson was selected as assistant chief by Ward after consulting with Smith. The positions of chief and assistant chief within the Greeneville Police Department are not a part of the Civil Service process, Smith said.
The duties of assistant chief include helping to prepare of the annual departmental budget, assisting the chief in the organization and direction of personnel and police department activities and filling in during the chief’s absence.
Hixson will assist Ward with implementing improvements within the police department following an officer survey conducted in November 2021 by the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service. Results of the survey ultimately led to Crum’s departure from the force.
Low departmental morale, administrative shortcomings and communication issues are among items being addressed in an ongoing review of departmental practices and policies, Smith said.
Smith said he has met with officers from all shifts, encouraged input and had a productive dialogue.
“There was appreciation and ultimately a positive response from the police officers in general,” he said.
“This department is focused on doing things better,” including finding ways of reducing stress factors among officers, Smith said.
One issue noted in the MTAS survey and currently under review is training and management of the auxiliary police unit. Another is “modifications in hiring new police officers,” Smith said.
Human resources will become involved in the process, he said. MTAS also recommended “fair testing, as well as an interview, and use of the Civil Service Board.”
Officers are encouraged to report instances of favoritism, bullying and gender discrimination.
“Take it to your supervisor and if that doesn’t work, come to me directly,” Smith said.
REDEFINING THE CULTURE
Ward and Hixson will take the lead in reshaping the culture within the department while “providing the same high-quality type service the police force has provided for years,” Smith said.
“(The public) will continue to see that,” he said.
Meanwhile, “I feel like morale has improved from the feedback of a number of officers and that is important,” Smith said.
Ward “is taking an active role in making the department better” and Hixson will ably assist him, Smith added.
“I think he’s got all the qualities and the attributes you need in the police department and I know he will continue to do that in his new role,” he said.