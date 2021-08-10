CHURCH HILL - A Volunteer High School lockdown that started Tuesday morning with a 911 call supposedly from a student with a gun inside the school turned out to be a hoax, according to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.
There was no gunman and no shots fired, but the second day of the 2021-22 school year was a terrifying experience for VHS students and parents as about 100 police officers surrounded the school and conducted a search for the would-be shooter.
During the searches students were evacuated via school buses in two rounds to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory where their parents could pick them up.
The only reported injury involved a student who suffered a seizure unrelated to the lockdown.
Hawkins County Central Dispatch received a call shortly before 8 a.m. from a person claiming to be a "bullied and harassed" VHS student stating that he was in the bathroom near the VHS front office with a handgun.
The caller stated he was headed for the gym and planned to fire his gun, Lawson said.
As a result of the threat, every school in Hawkins County went into lockdown, including the independent K-8 Rogersville City School.
Lawson said police arrived at VHS while the caller was still speaking to a dispatcher.
During a press conference Tuesday afternoon Lawson said his department has evidence confirming that the threat was a hoax. Because this is an ongoing investigation, however, police wouldn't disclose details of that evidence.
The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Church Hill Police Department are actively investigating the source of that call.
CALLER CLAIMED BULLYING
The caller told Hawkins County Central Dispatch that he was in a bathroom near the school office with a handgun, and he’d been bullied and harassed by popular students, Lawson said.
“He said he was next to the office and he was going to make his way to the gymnasium where he was going to shoot his gun,” Lawson said. “The school was immediately placed on lockdown, and deputies, and officers with the Church Hill Place Department responded immediately. We even had one Church Hill police officer inside Volunteer High School while the student was still on the phone with a dispatcher.”
Church Hill Police Department Chief Chad Mosley said that approximately 100 police officers from surrounding counties and cities descended on VHS, as well as an unknown number of rescue and EMS personnel from numerous area agencies.
“We done a thorough search,” Lawson said. “We evacuated as many students as we possibly could for the initial search, and then we went back and done a thorough search and got all the students out.”
Lawson added, “At this time it appears that this call was a hoax. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office along with the Church Hill Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are determined to find out where this call originated from.”
NO INJURIES
As with any major event of this magnitude, especially involving students and a school, there was much speculation and rumor spreading on social media.
Among the false rumors was that there were people injured, and that shots had been fired, and there were even false reports of fatalities.
Lawson said no gun was located, nor was there a gun fired, and the only medical event that took place during the VHS lockdown was a student who became sick and suffered a seizure.
That student was assisted at the scene by Hawkins County EMS.
Hawkins County director of schools Matt Hixson said Volunteer High School would be back in session Wednesday, but they won't get back to normal for at least the rest of the week.
"For the rest of the week you will see an increased law enforcement presence. You will also see additional staff at the site," Hixson said. "Counselors from Hawkins County and other agencies will be on site and ready to assist."
Hixson also expressed his thanks to the countless law enforcement personnel, first responders, board members, and volunteers for their assistance during the lockdown.
"Hawkins County Sheriff Department investigators, personnel from TBI, and others will continue to investigate, follow up on leads, and fully prosecute the individual who made the threat this morning," Hixson said. "Parents, thank you for your patience with us as we accounted for your children today and ensured they were protected up to and including parent reunification this afternoon. School will operate tomorrow with the above listed precautions in place."