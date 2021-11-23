The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and Tennessee Highway Patrol joins multiple law enforcement partners this week to implement the “Tennessee Safe Travel Challenge” traffic safety initiative.
The Tennessee Safe Travel Challenge begins Wednesday and continues through Sunday. The challenge includes increased patrols from the THP and other law enforcement partners across the state.
Law enforcement officers will focus their attention along the Interstate 40 corridor. I-40 spans the length of Tennessee, encompassing 455 miles, and runs 2,555 miles through eight states, including North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.
The THP will continue statewide enforcement on all Tennessee roadways during the holiday season.
“Our mission is to prevent traffic deaths. One loss of life is never acceptable,” THP Col. Matt Perry said in a news release. “Motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers during some of the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving holiday. It is important that we all follow the rules of the road. We can prevent traffic-related injuries and deaths by driving the speed limit, buckling our seat belts, never driving distracted, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
In 2020, there were 26 crashes on the Wednesday before, and 30 crashes on the Sunday after, the Thanksgiving holiday on I-40. One of the crashes was alcohol-related. The THP issued 2,209 speeding and 498 seat belt citations. The THP arrested 111 individuals for impaired driving.
Over the 108-hour holiday period, there were six fatal crashes. Three of the fatalities were alcohol-related, and three people killed were not wearing seat belts.
“Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on everything we have been blessed with,” TDSOHS Commissioner Jeff Long said in the release. “The Tennessee Highway Patrol will do everything in their power to ensure there’s not an empty seat at your family’s dinner table. We want our citizens and visitors to get to and from their destinations safely.”
The Tennessee Department of Transportation will assist motorists over the holiday travel period.
“TDOT is proud to join our safety partners in this effort,” Commissioner Joe Galbato said. “I-40 is one of the most heavily traveled interstate corridors in the nation; that’s why our regional help trucks will be working throughout the holiday weekend to assist with incidents that may occur.”
To further prevent congestion, TDOT will suspend construction-related lane closures from noon Wednesday through midnight Sunday.
“The THSO encourages everyone to plan ahead for safety this Thanksgiving holiday,” said Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Buddy Lewis.
“Make sure you’re fully rested before traveling long distances. Take rest breaks, as needed. Don’t drive drowsy. Set your GPS and make phone calls in advance so you’re focused and hands-free for the drive. Always buckle up, and double-check your child passengers are properly restrained,” Lewis said.
During travels across Tennessee, dial *847 (*THP) if highway assistance is required. A caller will be connected to a THP dispatcher.