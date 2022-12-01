Holston United Methodist Home for Children is “home for the holidays” for about 55 youth who are surrounded by a family of staff, students, and volunteers who deeply care for them, the agency said in a news release. Here they will enjoy delicious meals and participate in the timeless traditions that make the holidays so special. And, most importantly, they will hear about Jesus Christ and His great love for each of them, the agency’s news release stated.
The season opened Nov. 22 with the annual Turkey Bowl, a flag football game played by youth and staff at Holston Home’s Ron Jones Memorial Sports Field. This has become a favorite tradition for the HHC family. Excitement builds leading up to the big game and everyone on campus comes out to support one another.
In addition to preparing for the Turkey Bowl, staff and students at Holston Home have spent countless hours turning the campus into a winter wonderland.
“We want this Christmas to be special for each and every one as we create a home that celebrates God's amazing gift of grace and hope in Jesus Christ,” said Bradley Williams, president of Holston Home.
Friday evening after Thanksgiving, students and staff gathered around and watched the transformation as the lights came on.
“It’s not about lighting up our buildings,” said Williams. “At Holston Home our greatest hope is to shine the light of Jesus on the lives of those we serve and the community that loves us so well.” One of the ways Holston Home plans to “shine light” this Christmas is to invite the community to join in a Christmas celebration.
On Dec. 13, the campus will be open to the community 6-8 p.m., according to the news release. All are invited to take part in the Christmas festivities including music, lights, kids’ craft activities, pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, and face painting. All activities are free. For those who go, enter the campus at the Holston Drive entrance. Attendees are encouraged to drive slowly to enjoy the lights and follow the signs to end at the Rock where parking will be available. Guests are invited inside to visit Santa and enjoy light refreshments served in the Rock.
For more details about the event, contact Angie Owens at 423-787-8747.