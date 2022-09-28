Holston United Methodist Home for Children hosted its annual Friends of Children fundraising dinner Tuesday at The Rock, 1014 Wesley Ave.
In operation since 1895, Holston Home provides children with foster care and early childhood programs. It is headquartered in Greeneville and also provides family services in Johnson City, Knoxville, and Chattanooga in Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia.
Before hearing from speakers, the foundation provided dinner for all in attendance.
University of Tennessee’s head baseball coach Tony Vitello was the guest speaker. Vitello was named the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year. He led the Volunteers through a historic winning season. The baseball team ended a 27-year drought by winning the SEC Baseball Tournament this past season.
He spoke about the team’s success being an effort driven by more than just purely talented players. Though he highlighted the work of the athletes as well as the assistant coaches, and especially the strength/conditioning coach, he emphasized the relationship that he has with the players as a vital part to the accomplishments of the team.
Vitello opened the speech up for questions because he wanted to make the night more of a “conversation,” he said. One individual in the audience asked him what his “secret sauce” to winning was. Vitello replied that the only “secret sauce” is the interest that the student-athletes feel in themselves. He aims to sustain a connection with all of his players, more than just a coach-to-player dynamic. To cultivate that aspect of coaching, he pointed to two big influences in his life: a third-grade teacher and one assistant coach he had while he played college baseball.
Vitello mentioned that he was grateful for his third grade teacher and said she showed interest in who he and his fellow classmates were as individuals.
“There was a mentorship there, a coaching and a teacher aspect, but I think also a friendship aspect,” Vitello said.
To that end, Vitello spoke about the friendship connection he has with his second baseman, Christian Moore. The head coach explained that though he has had many meetings with Moore on a more coach-to-player level, they work and talk together often and have a kind of friendship.
“He knows that I have a sincere interest,” Vitello said.
The third grade teacher influenced how Vitello thought of role model-based connections, where emphasizing interest in an individual is a large part to the success of that individual.
“She was so interested in who we all were. I think that helped guide us,” Vitello said. “We trusted what she had to say. I think it all started with her taking interest.”
Another influence Vitello mentioned was Jessie Swift, who trained him while he played college baseball in Mobile, Alabama. Vitello said that he was not happy playing there, and Swift took notice. Swift helped Vitello train more and helped him get to another program.
“I think it’s a common theme in my life,” Vitello said, “that people weren’t just doing their job, they weren’t just doing it to make themselves feel better. They took a true interest into what I had going on.”
Vitello said that this type of attention and bond occurs with his players.
In closing, he encouraged more ideas on how his team can get involved in more volunteer work in Tennessee and said he appreciated being invited to speak.
After he spoke, members of a choir made up of Holston Home children and other members of the ministry sang a song.
Bradley Williams, president of Holston Home, spoke next. He highlighted how the home provides services to children in state custody or juvenile detention, which he said was because of the child’s experience with abuse and neglect.
He explained how the church helps put those children in foster homes and adoption. But Williams said that God led him to emphasize the heart of the program. The heart of the mission, he said, was in joining to help be a part of the volunteer team or by being a part of the program in spiritually driven ways.
The fundraiser closed with a video that depicted children ho are part of the Holston Home program and aspects of the program they have been in while part of the church.
To find out more information about Holston Home, visit www.holstonhome.org.