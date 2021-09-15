Holston United Methodist Home for Children hosted its Friends of Children Dinner on Tuesday. The fundraising event was held at Holston Home’s Christian Life Center called The Rock on Wesley Avenue. Founded in 1895, the ministry is celebrating its 126th anniversary. The program Tuesday included stories told by local residents who lived at Holston United Methodist Home as children and the impact it had on their lives, as well as residents who have worked for and with the organization for decades. Additional information about Holston United Methodist Home for Children is available by visiting www.HolstonHome.org or calling 423-638-4171.