Holston United Methodist Home for Children plans to host its annual Friends of Children fundraising event, Sept. 14 at The Rock, 1014 Wesley Ave. Dinner is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. followed by a program at 7 p.m., the agency said in a news release.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Holston Home, which the news release said “has been providing hope and healing for children and families struggling with life’s challenges since 1895.”
Holston Home shared the following story:
“Anthony had a reputation for being the class clown and goofing off in school which caused him to fall behind and let his grades slip. Since coming to Holston Home for Children, Anthony has been inspired by two of our staff, Pastor Matt and Mr. Tim. Talking to them and going to our chapel service at The Rock has helped Anthony see areas in his life he wants to improve. He said, ‘I finally see my full potential. Everyone has the potential to be something greater.’
“Attending the graduation and honors ceremony in May helped give Anthony vision for what that something greater could look like. Anthony now has the goal of becoming valedictorian for his graduating class. Anthony has already increased his GPA by .6 in his first semester at River Academy, our on-campus school. He even spoke with his siblings to try and inspire them to work hard in school. His goal after graduation is to enroll in the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Aviation Maintenance Technology program.”
“Last year, Holston Home touched the lives of 586 children and youth,” said Bradley Williams, president of Holston Home. “By supporting our Friends of Children events such as this one in Greeneville you are giving children like Anthony hope for a brighter future.”
Seating is limited at the event and an RSVP is needed. For more information, contact Susan Bernier at Holston Home by phone at 423-787-8753 or email at susanbernier@holstonhome.org
Holston Home for Children, headquartered in Greeneville, also provides family services in Bristol, Virginia, and Johnson City, Knoxville and Chattanooga.