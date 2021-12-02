Greeneville-based Holston United Methodist Home for Children has filed a federal lawsuit against the Biden Administration over a rule the agency says would force it to violate its religious beliefs or risk losing federal funding.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville. Attorneys with the organization Alliance Defending Freedom are representing Holston United Methodist Home for Children.
Holston Home is a Christian nonprofit that operates throughout East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia caring for abused and neglected children through its residential and foster care services. Its ministry began in 1895.
According to a news release issued by Alliance Defending Freedom, the lawsuit challenges a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule that requires the faith-based agency “to violate its religious beliefs by placing children in homes that do not align with their faith, such as non-Christian families; same-sex couples; or unmarried, cohabitating couples.”
The rule was first put into place in 2016 by the Obama Administration on anti-discrimination grounds. The Trump Administration issued religious exemptions to the rule, but the Biden Administration recently rescinded those exemptions.
Holston United Methodist Home for Children receives reimbursement for some of its services through a program administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The lawsuit argues the rule illegally puts that funding at risk for Holston Home because it “exceeds HHS’s statutory jurisdiction, authority, and limitations, is not in accordance with law, is arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion, is contrary to constitutional right, and violates Holston Home’s right to free exercise of religion under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act … and freedom of speech and association under the First Amendment.”
“It is vital that Holston Home, as a religious organization, remains free to continue placing at-risk children in loving, Christian families, according to its deeply held beliefs, without fear of government punishment,” Matt Bowman, senior counsel with Alliance Defending Freedom, said in the news release. “The Biden administration is wrong to remove religious exemptions to its unlawful grants rule. This leaves Holston Home and other faith-based nonprofits with an untenable choice to violate their religious beliefs or lose critical grants necessary to their operations, which benefit everyone, including the government.”
Referencing a case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that the city of Philadelphia could not exclude a Catholic foster-care agency over its refusal to certify same-sex couples, Bowman added, “The Supreme Court has recognized the harms to children and society of expelling faith-based agencies from foster care and adoption programs, and now it’s time this administration follows suit by respecting Holston Home’s constitutionally protected religious freedoms and repealing this illegal rule.”