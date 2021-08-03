Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt has announced he will seek reelection to the office.
He made the announcement after speaking to the Greene County Republican Party on Monday.
Holt was elected to the office in 2018, defeating then-sheriff Pat Hankins.
The next election is in 2022.
In a news release, Holt noted he has over 30 years of experience in law enforcement, all with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. He served multiple roles in the department including corrections officer, patrol officer, and various supervisory roles including patrol captain, prior to being elected sheriff.
“My role as sheriff is to provide law enforcement to Greene County. I could not do this without the men and women of the department. I work with the finest group of people. They are the backbone of the department,” he said.
During his first term, Holt said in the news release, he has overseen additions to the department including body cameras for all officers, a body scanner for the jail to reduce the introduction of contraband into the facility, and handheld devices for officers for ease of reporting. He credited the County Commission for what he called “most exciting addition,” school resource officers in every school.
“I am excited to seek another term as the Greene County sheriff. My first term has been a blessing and it would be a true honor to serve a second term,” Holt said. “We have accomplished much during my first term in office, but we still have more to do in serving our great community. Protecting the citizens’ constitutional rights and the lives of our law enforcement officers will remain my priority.”
Holt added, “I have been very blessed to have the support of my family and friends, my fellow officers and elected officials, and the Greene County community. I am very humbled and honored by the encouragement and support I have received.”