Local building supply store Home Improvement Warehouse has sold its 11E location near Walgreens and Andrew Johnson Bank, and in preparation for the close of the sale, all remaining inventory that has been stored in that building is being given away.
“We have a timeframe we’re dealing with before we have to vacate, so our plan from the beginning was that we’d just give away what was left as we got closer to time,” said business owner BJ Broyles. “We did some closeout sales for a few weeks, but once we hit a certain timeframe, whatever was left was a gift to the public. Our goal was hopefully to give it to people who really need it.”
A family business since it was founded by Broyles’ father in the 1950s originally on North Main Street, Home Improvement Warehouse is now located at 1313 Tusculum Blvd. Broyles said the building went up for sale once the business relocated, and now that it has been purchased, the former 11E location will become a climate-controlled storage facility.
The materials giveaway started on Monday with what was left after both the closeout sales and some donations to area Habitat for Humanity programs. Broyles estimates he is giving away about $100,000 in inventory.
“As we were selling it out, we were also giving some away to Habitat for Humanity. The one in Greeneville didn’t have the storage space, but Johnson City and Kingsport got an enormous amount,” Broyles said. “We don’t have room for a lot, and we just wanted to try and give back since the public has been good to us, and we’ve had a successful business.”
He said some materials also went to Jefferson City’s and Morristown’s Habitats, and remaining plastic materials left over from siding will be picked up by a local manufacturer, which Broyles said plans to recycle.
“That’s better than putting it into landfill when it could be reprocessed and you could make something else out of it, so luckily we found a local company that’s going to come and take it,” he said.
Cars and trucks pulled up in front of the store on Monday to check out and collect materials.
“I think what’s mostly usable is siding, but that’s not all we’re giving away,” said Broyles. “We have light fixtures, vanity tops, formica counter tops, wood mouldings and several other things like that that were above and beyond what Habitat could use, so hopefully people will be able to utilize all that stuff.”
Jughead McCrady and Krystal Jones of Draft Busters and K&J Painting were among those who checked out the inventory on Monday in hopes of collecting some to use for local charity work, they said.
“We do a lot of charity work mostly for elderly people, so that’s what this right here is all for,” McCrady said.
He said he personally does it as a means to give back after volunteers from a local church built a wheelchair ramp for his mother.
“They did such a good job for my mom, and that really helped her, so I just want to pay it forward,” said McCrady.
He said Draft Busters helps members of the community with home improvement projects as able and depending on available materials. When they do not have the materials already on hand, they do accept donated materials such as from Home Improvement Warehouse.
“Feel free to let us know if you need help — we like to try to help. Hopefully we have the materials, but if not we’ll ask for donations,” he said.
Farrah Schellunburg and Antonio Bobadilla, Jr. were also shopping for an elderly neighbor whose home they plan to help remodel, they said, while others hoped to find needed materials for their own home improvement projects. Either way, Broyles said he is happy to help, and getting the materials out helps him, too.
“We have to be out Aug. 1, and we’ve got to have the last week of this month to do a complete clean up, so I would say the cutoff for the public is definitely the third week of this month, but I don’t think there will be anything left,” Broyles said. “I am just thrilled the public is able to benefit from this. We’re happy to give it to them.”
For Home Improvement Warehouse’s Tusculum Boulevard location, call 638-3802. More information is also available at www.hiwtn.com and on Facebook.