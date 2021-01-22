Honoring Service & Sacrifice

The Rocky Top Chapter of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club presented donations totaling $1,000 Friday to the Greene County Honor Guard and the Greene County Veterans Association, each organization receiving $500. Grady Barefield received the two checks on behalf of both recipient organizations, being chaplain of the Honor Guard and chairman of the GCVA. The Honor Guard gift is to support the guard’s involvement in military funerals, while the GCVA donation is for upkeep of the Veterans Memorial Park in Greeneville, where the presentation occurred. Present for the event were, from left, Gary “CRS” Stanton, Andrew “Hoss” Judd and Bob “Bubblehead” Rediske, all from the Vets Motorcycle Club; Barefield, and prospective club member Roy Newton. All taking part in the presentation are military veterans from various branches of service. A letter presented with the two checks says the club, a chapter of a national organization, looks forward to continuing to support veteran honors in Greeneville.