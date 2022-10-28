Author and speaker Kirk Walden told about 300 people gathered for the Hope Center Ministries’ annual banquet on Tuesday that compassion expresssed by Christians and others “can win the regular people of this nation.”
Walden said that pregnancy centers like the Hope Center help women and couples facing an unplanned pregnancy with the caring message that “we’re here for you. We’ll build you up, and never let you down.
“I believe this is our time in the faith community,” said Walden, who weaved a lot of humor in his message at the banquet held at First Baptist Church.
“I believe that we can see the end of (abortion),” said Walden. “I believe we can win this culture – not everybody, but regular people like you.”
In his comments before the near-capacity crowd Tuesday night, and in an email Wednesday evening responding to a Greeneville Sun reporter’s questions, Walden stated that there were 2,000 abortion clinics in the U.S. in 1980. By January 2021, the number had dropped to 706.
Since the Supreme Court decision on June 24 overturned Roe v. Wade and left states to decide whether to legalize abortions or not, “This has dropped precipitously, as in several states, these clinics can no longer operate.”
Walden stated in his email that “Planned Parenthold’s Alan Guttmacher Institute says that in 2000, the abortion rate was roughly 21 per 1,000 women. As of 2020, that number was 14.4 (per 1,000 women) – a 33% drop. You don’t see that on the news.”
Walden has worked in the pro-life community for decades, and is the author of “The Wall,” which outlines a path to ending abortion in the U.S. It was published 10 years ago, he said.
“The (Supreme) Court generally follows the culture,” said Walden of its June 2022 decision. “In 1992, the Casey decision upheld Roe v. Wade because they said women had no other options besides abortion. Maybe 20 pregnancy centers then had ultrasound (machines).
“Now, more than 1,700 of us have ultrasound” machines, he stated. “We’re providing scholarships (for women), opening maternity homes (like Honeysuckle Studios in Greeneville). We’re not going anywhere.
“Those with a personal kingdom to protect oppose Jesus,” said Walden. “We reflect Him. Why can’t we win the culture, like He did?”
The speaker also said, “Children are a gift from the Lord.”
Walden recalled his own struggles in 1997 when his wife unexpectedly asked him for a divorce, making him a single dad literally overnight.
Walden said people in his Bible study class, and others, immediately supported him.
“When people surround you with compassion , it changes everything,” he said.
Stated Walden, “We have a kingdom of God, a kingdom of hope. I believe we can win the regular people of this nation. Compassion makes all the difference in our lives.”
Also addressing the crowd Tuesday evening was Hollie Fraser, a client of the Hope Center pregancy center on Tusculum Boulevard.
She said she divorced her husband only six weeks after the birth of their son because “his PTSD was too much for (handling) the child’s noises. I left, and went to my parents’ home.
“I was determined to return to school to provide for my son Owen,” she said.
Fraser, who also has PTSD following a well-publicized shooting in Colorado several years ago, enrolled in an accelerated nursing program at Carson-Newman University with hopes of getting a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2024.
Pam Crank, executive director of Hope Center Ministries, encouraged Fraser to apply for a college scholarship, which she did. Fraser said she forgot about the scholarship until Oct. 10, when she was surprised in a Hope Center ceremony, discovering she had been awarded a $20,000 scholarship.
Fraser said that money will pay for the rest of her tuition at college.
Also Tuesday, it was announced with much fanfare that Honeysuckle Studios, the new apartment complex next to the Hope Center for single mothers, finally received, after months of delays, its certificate of occupancy from the State of Tennessee.
That good news came only a few hours before the banquet began around 6 p.m.
The Hope Center, which saw its attendance leap from about 200 people at last year’s banquet to 300 this year, hoped to raise $150,000 Tuesday night for its operating expenses for one year, stated Crank.
On Wednesday, Crank said of the fundraising banquet, “I’m overwhelmed with joy. We waited a long time for the certificate of occupancy (for Honeysuckle Studios). There was a wonderful response to the (fundraising) appeal. Hollie Fraser’s story was a perfect picture of what happens at the Hope Center, of what we do.
“I was very, very pleased.”