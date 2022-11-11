Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor has announced Kendra Hopson as the organization’s next director of marketing and business development.
Hopson previously worked at Blackburn, Childers & Steagall in marketing, tax and accounting for the last 12 years.
She began her new position at the Partnership on Nov. 7.
“The Greene County Partnership is an organization I’ve been involved with for many years, and I’m excited to be a part of the exciting changes and growth of Greeneville and Greene County,” Hopson said.
With a background in accounting for small businesses, Hopson’s experience will be an asset to the Partnership in internal accounting and grant reporting, a press release said.
A lifelong resident of Greene County, Hopson is a graduate of Greeneville High School and the University of Tennessee.
Hopson serves as the treasurer for the Capitol Theatre and Main Street: Greeneville, president of the Greeneville Woman’s Club, UT Alumni representative for Greene County, and is a Sunday School teacher at Greystone Free Will Baptist Church.
Before becoming staff at the GCP, Hopson started as a Greene Coat Ambassador in July of this year.
“I enjoyed my brief stint as ambassador; it’s such a valuable program to support small businesses in our community,” Hopson said.