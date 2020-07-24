Horsin’ Around Jul 24, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 This horse enjoys a rich, picturesque field on Grassy Creek Road. Sun Photo by Brian Cutshall These horses in a field off George Malone Road come to greet a Greeneville Sun photographer on a hot Saturday afternoon. Sun Photo by Brian Cutshall A pony watches traffic on Lonesome Pine Trail Saturday. Sun Photo by Brian Cutshall Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Horses Grassy Creek Road George Malone Road Lonesome Pine Trail Brian Cutshall Recommended for you Trending Now State Reports Third COVID-19 Death In Greene County William Mark Easterly (Died: July 15, 2020) State Reports Fourth COVID-19 Death In Greene County William C. Gammon (Died: July 16, 2020) William Maurice 'Red' Moore (Died: July 18, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.