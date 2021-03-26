It’s not uncommon to see Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services ambulances parked outside Greeneville Community Hospital.
When the hospital goes on diversion, the wait can be lengthy.
“There have been situations where you have two or three trucks over there waiting for ER beds. Sometimes we have to wait there,” said Calvin Hawkins, Greene County-Greeneville EMS director.
The COVID-19 pandemic and staffing considerations at EMS and the hospital factor into the situation. A Ballad Health spokeswoman said earlier this month in an email response to questions that a patient’s well-being is the priority when when Greeneville Community Hospital is on diversion.
“No patient at risk of losing life or limb is delayed care,” Ashlea Ramey said.
But the issue does exist.
In December 2020, Greeneville Community Hospital went on diversion five times, for a combined total of 48 hours that month. In January, the hospital was on diversion four times, for a combined total of 29 hours, according to Ballad Health.
“We’ve really not run into that situation until the last year,” Hawkins said.
‘UNACCEPTABLE’ SITUATION
Greene County Commissioner Robin Quillen said that county officials are aware of the delays.
“What happens is when the ambulance pulls up if they can’t take them right then, our ambulance and EMTs are tied up until (the hospital) signs off on the patient,” said Quillen, who is a member of the county commission’s Emergency Medical Services Committee and the Greene County 911 Board of Directors.
“It’s unacceptable. Obviously, they got people because they are (offering services) at Takoma,” Quillen said.
Having one full-service hospital and emergency department in Greeneville after some services provided at the former Takoma Regional Hospital were moved to the former Laughlin Memorial Hospital in 2019 may be another factor in occasional admission delays, Hawkins said.
Laughlin is now known as Greeneville Community Hospital and Takoma is called Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network Strong Futures. The hospitals were consolidated into a 21-county service area that includes Greene County when the merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System was finalized in 2018 and Ballad Health was created.
“It seems to me that diversion, then sitting at the hospital and waiting, happens fairly frequently,” Quillen said. “We have had to go to Newport and Morristown. I don’t know what the answer is, but we’ve got to do something.”
Ambulances may also be directed to Johnson City Medical Center, Knoxville or elsewhere, Hawkins said. EMS crews can encounter similar admission delays at other hospitals on diversion.
Hawkins said Thursday that EMS employees keep him updated on their experiences at Greeneville Community Hospital and elsewhere in the field.
“I haven’t heard much back from the crews, so it’s not any worse,” Hawkins said.
STAFFING CHALLENGES
In general, “I would say the COVID and the closing down of (Takoma), that’s when I began to see the backup. Then they started having staff problems,” Hawkins said.
EMS agencies in rural Tennessee counties are always hiring, as are hospitals seeking nurses and trained medical personnel. Staffing may factor into occasional delays in admitting patients.
“They’re being held back, too, so it’s just a domino effect,” Hawkins said. “They try to work with us and they do the best they can. We just follow, so it is not a good situation all around.”
Finding qualified EMS candidates can be challenging.
“We’re looking for people most every day to work. We are filling open (existing) positions,” Hawkins said. “It’s been an ongoing thing for several years now. Nationwide, there’s a shortage of EMT’s and paramedics.”
Greene County-Greeneville EMS runs seven ambulances around the clock. Services include emergency calls, taking patients to doctor’s appointments and nursing homes, going on “take-home” calls for those being discharged from a medical facility, in addition to transporting patients to a hospital.
“If you’ve got somebody waiting on a bed or hospice it takes these trucks out of service,” Hawkins said. “If you got trucks tied up, an emergency call takes priority on a take-home. Sometimes an emergency call may hold up five or 10 minutes. If it gets held up that long, we’ll be calling Hawkins or Hamblen County.”
The issue extends to EMS and hospitals in the region, Hawkins said.
“I can’t think of one hospital that (doesn’t) need more help and we need more employees for those ambulances,” he said. “We’ve had trucks sit at the hospital waiting for a bed a lot of times. If we think we need to go to Johnson City, we take them to Johnson City.”
Quilen said she knows of instances where an EMS ambulance had to wait three hours or longer to have patients admitted to Greeneville Community Hospital.
“It really did start when COVID kicked in,” she said. “If I got people waiting in line at my business they’re not always going to wait. We’re in the business of saving lives here.”
Hawkins said he has not had direct contact with any Ballad Health officials.
CARE ‘NOT COMPROMISED’
Ballad Health does “strive to ensure every patient receives the personalized treatment they deserve, which can include admission from the emergency department to an inpatient unit. However, there are times when our inpatient units do not have capacity for additional patients, and they must continue receiving care in the emergency department – thereby causing further delays for patients with non-life-threatening conditions,” Ramey said.
Ramey said the surge of COVID-19 patients in 2020 and earlier this year factored into the situation.
“Given the current novel coronavirus pandemic, with hospital admissions reaching all-time highs, these admission delays have occurred more frequently. On some rare occasions, that influx of patients and limitations on staffing have caused Greeneville Community Hospital to go on diversion for EMS providers,” Ramey said. “In these situations, all local EMS (personnel) are advised to bring patients to other area hospitals, unless doing so poses a risk to patient care.”
On each occasion, Ramey said Ballad Health staff “worked diligently to lift the diversion as quickly as possible, and we have remained in full communication and contact with our EMS partners. While diversion is not an ideal action, patient care has not been compromised. Tellingly, these diversions happened during months of intense COVID-19 surges. At times, Greeneville Community Hospital had as many as 30 COVID-19 patients admitted,” she said.
Ramey said that as community members in the Appalachian Highlands committed to safety practices like wearing masks, social distancing and receiving COVID-19 vaccines, “Ballad Health has seen a sustained reduction in its COVID-19 patients, and, to that end, hospitals such as Greeneville Community Hospital have available hospital beds for emergency and transported patients.”
Ballad Health “continues working to recruit and retain additional bedside caregivers, and as all of our communities work to lessen the threat and strain of COVID-19, we’re confident any delays in patient admission or transport will be largely alleviated,” Ramey said.
As a not-for-profit hospital, Greeneville Community Hospital “is committed to caring for every patient who needs us, whether they’re referred from other community healthcare providers, walk in through our front doors or are brought in by emergency medical services,” Ramey said.
Ballad Health “remains committed to our EMS partners, and we will work hand-in-hand with them to improve patient care, access and the future of healthcare in our region,” she said.
Quillen said EMS hospital delays need to be addressed.
“It is a Ballad Health issue and it’s becoming an EMS problem,” she said. “My thing is, if you come into town and take both our hospitals out, you drop the ball. There are solutions and I think you need to find them.”