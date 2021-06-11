The Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest is returning this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak, organizers said in a news release.
The contest, with a grand prize of $200, is part of the Town of Greeneville’s American Downtown celebration and will begin at 7 p.m. on July 3 at the Big Spring.
Second-place prize is $100, and both prizes are sponsored by Tony Jones Termite & Pest Control.
Competitors must be 18 years old or older. To enter, pick up a form at Town Hall, the Top Dog Hot Dog Stand, or call John Price at 423-620-8340.
The entry fee is $15, and deadline to enter is July 1.
In addition to the hot dog eating contest, American Downtown features live music and kids’ activities starting at 4 p.m. at the Big Spring behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library.
The free community event also includes food trucks, a nighttime Main Street parade, and a spectacular fireworks show at Greeneville High School.
For more information on American Downtown, visit www.greenevilletn.gov or www.facebook.com/TownofGreeneville.