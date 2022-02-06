Fire Saturday afternoon in a room at the Andrew Johnson Inn was extinguished by Greeneville firefighters.
Police and firefighters were called about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to the hotel at 2145 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Police “observed what appeared to be an air conditioning unit on fire that quickly spread to the curtains,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
Hotel employees attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. The room where the fire started and a neighboring room were unoccupied. No injuries were reported.
Police evacuated nearby rooms and began crowd control. Firefighters contained the fire to one room.
A damage estimate was not immediately available.