Fire destroyed a house Monday morning at 330 Leonard St.
The Greeneville Fire Department was dispatched at 10 a.m. Monday to the fire in the one-story wood frame house.
The first arriving units reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the unoccupied house, said Battalion Chief Eric Price, incident commander.
Heat from the fire melted the siding on an adjacent building but firefighters cooled the building exterior and damage was limited to the outside wall, Price said.
A man and woman living in a small camper in the front yard of the house escaped with minor injuries, Price said.
Matt Amos and Crissy Norton were able to escape the camper. As firefighters doused the flames, Amos and Norton sat on the lawn across the street. Norton was holding a puppy that was unharmed.
Amos was awakened by the fire.
“Me and her live in the camper. There were flames coming off the porch,” Amos said. “As close as everything was, it spread real fast.”
The fire cause remains under investigation.
Amos and Norton were evaluated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS but were not taken to a medical facility.
It took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, Price said. Firefighters with hoses and the GFD ladder truck directed a steady flow of water on the burning house.
Firefighters remained on scene until about noon extinguishing hot spots and beginning the investigation into the cause.
“The home was a total loss,” Price said.
Damage is estimated at $25,000.
In addition to the Greeneville Fire Department and EMS, also on scene were the Greeneville Police Department, Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greeneville Light & Power System and Chaplain Danny Ricker.