A fire Wednesday night that heavily damaged a house at 214 E. McKee St. may have been intentionally set, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said Thursday.
No injuries were reported. The owner told fire investigators the house has been unoccupied for years, and “homeless individuals would often enter the structure,” Weems said.
There was no electrical power connected to the older, two-story wood frame house.
The fire was called in to 911 Dispatch about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday. Weems said the area of origin “was determined to be near the base of a wall on the first floor, near an entrance door.”
Fire patterns showed that the fire spread through the wall to the second story and attic of the house, Weems said.
Investigators returned Thursday morning to the fire scene.
“We have not been able to determine a cause. The house was unsecured, and there were no sources of ignition found near the area of origin, which indicates the fire was possibly intentionally set,” Weems said.
Greeneville firefighters arriving at the burning house Wednesday night “found fire showing from the windows and attic of the second floor of the structure,” he said.
Four GFD fire engines, including a ladder truck, responded to fight the blaze. Greeneville firefighters remained on scene until early Thursday.
Off-duty Greeneville firefighters “backfilled stations during the incident for any additional injuries,” according to a fire department social media post.
In additition to Greeneville firefighters and police, also on scene were Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker.