A man was shot in the leg about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at his house in the 900 block of House Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report.
Victim Joshua R. Murray told deputies that a suspect named in the report and another man he does not know came to the house.
The man whose name Murray doesn’t know shot him in the leg “with what appeared to be a shotgun or a rifle,” the victim told investigators.
Deputies found Murray in a bedroom bleeding from the leg.
Murray, 36, was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available Thursday morning.
Deputies found four .22 caliber shell casings on the floor in the house and one .22 caliber bullet lodged in the floor.
Several witnesses told investigators that Murray had phoned them and told them that he had been shot. A neighbor told deputies that he heard gunshots “and came outside and saw what appeared to be a gold or silver Honda or Nissan that was leaving the scene,” the report said.
Forcible entry was made to the house through a rear door, the report said.
The sheriff’s department Criminal Investigations Department was called in.
A Hi-Point Firearms pistol, a digital video recorder and other evidence relevant to the investigation was collected by CID detectives. An investigation continues.