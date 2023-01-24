Volunteer firefighters were busy early Tuesday in Greene County.
Firefighters responded to a fire about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday that leveled a house at 1010 Davis Valley Road, Afton. Arson may be the cause, according to a report by sheriff’s Deputy Brandie Sullivan.
No injuries were reported.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to 490 Bill Martin Road about a pickup truck “almost fully engulfed” in flames, according to a call to Greene County 911 Dispatch.
HOUSE FIRE
When sheriff’s deputies arrived about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Davis Valley Road house, they spoke with Albert L. Dean, an occupant. Dean told deputies that he was awakened by a neighbor telling him the house was burning.
Dean told deputies that a relative had recently been working on the house and all of her property was inside. An extension cord was run from a camper on the property to the house, but Dean said the cord was unplugged.
The fire cause “is suspicious and (firefighters) believe it was arson,” Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report.
Deputies spoke by phone with the person who had been working on the house. She told them she had been on the property on Sunday but did not go inside. She told deputies the extension cord from the camper had not been plugged in for months.
Remains of the house were “on the ground” when firefighters arrived, the report said. The house was not insured and is valued at $40,000.
A possible suspect is identified in the report. The fire cause remains under investigation.
In addition to the United Volunteer Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies, other responding agencies included Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
TRUCK FIRE
About 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call about a truck on fire at 490 Bill Martin Road.
Owner Jonathan Gosnell told sheriff’s deputies that he had earlier started up the truck to warm it up. Gosnell went back into a nearby house, then noticed the truck had stopped running.
He returned to the truck “and opened the vehicle door and found it fully engulfed,” Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report.
It is not immediately known what started the fire. Gosnell told deputies he “was run off the road (Monday)” but didn’t know if the incident was connected to the fire.
No injuries were reported. The fire was contained to the truck and did not impact other structures on the property.
The Greene County Highway Department was called to put salt on Bill Martin Road in the area where fire trucks were parked and water had frozen in the roadway.
The 1990 Ford F-250 truck is valued at $3,000.
Agencies on scene included the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, sheriff’s deputies and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
The fire cause remains under investigation.