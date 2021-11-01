The state’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection returns to Greene County on Nov. 13. This event provides Tennessee residents a free and safe way of disposing of household hazardous waste.
The collection will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Hal Henard School in Greeneville. The school is located on East Vann Road.
Similar events, sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), are held statewide in the spring and fall.
“Everyone has brought some type of cleaner or solvent and not used it all,” said Jennifer Wilder, director of Keep Greene Beautiful, which is helping to coordinate the local event.
“If not properly handled, these chemicals and many other household items can be hazardous to humans as well as animals,” she said. “They can also pollute our ground water and environment. Disposing of these chemicals in drains, on the ground, or in landfills, will contaminate our ground water supply. Small amounts will accumulate and pose a threat to the environment.”
Wilder urged the public to “take advantage of this opportunity to make your home safer and to protect the environment.”
ITEMS ACCEPTED
Common items from the house that will be accepted include: fuel additives, carburetor and fuel injector cleaners, starter fluids, paint strippers and thinners, adhesives, driveway sealant, pesticides, fertilizers, fungicides, wood cleaners and polishes, drain openers, oven cleaners, metal cleaners and polishes, disinfectants, toilet bowl cleaners, fingernail polish removers, photo processing chemicals, reactive materials, grease and rust solvents, air conditioning refrigerants, body putty, coolants, pool chemicals, medicines/drugs, aerosols/compressed gas, mercury thermostats and thermometer, fluorescent tubes, compact fluorescent bulbs, and needles/sharps in puncture-proof containers.
Conditionally exempt small quantity generator waste (i.e. wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) may be accepted for a fee by appointment only. Call 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.
NO PAINT ACCEPTED
This collection will not be accepting paint. However, oil-based paint may be taken to the Public Works Department at 708 W. Summer St. Monday-Thursday for city residents and any county convenience center for county residents. Small amounts of latex paint may be dried until solid and thrown away in the regular trash.
ITEMS NOT ALLOWED
The following items are not allowed during the collection: radioactive materials (including smoke detectors), medical waste (excluding needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers), explosives, ammunition, tires, automotive gas tanks, paint, alkaline batteries, or empty containers of any kind.
SAFETY TIPS
These are a few safety tips on transporting your household hazardous waste to the collection site: Leave materials in original containers. Identify chemicals to the best of your ability. Sort and pack each item separately. Never mix chemicals. Tighten caps and lids. Avoid spills. Do not put items in plastic garbage bags. Use sturdy boxes. Pack items, and drive straight to the collection site. Do not smoke while handling these materials. Keep hazardous materials away from children and pets.
Contact Keep Greene Beautiful at 638-4111 for questions or more information.