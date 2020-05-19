Housing Authority Board May Meeting Canceled May 19, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Housing Authority board of commissioners meeting for May has been canceled.The board was to meet Tuesday The board is scheduled to meet next on June 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now For Daniel Lewis, COVID-19 Illness Provided Perspective Model: County At Risk In Second Wave Of Virus Sea Ray To Close In July Hometown Heroes: Ryan Holt Nathan 'Baybow' Knight (Died: May 9, 2020) Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.