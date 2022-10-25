Housing Authority To Meet Thursday Oct 25, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Housing Authority will hold its regular meeting at noon Thursday in the Hugh S. Wells Community Room at 203 Simpson St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Housing Authority Hugh S. Wells Community Room Noon Law Housing Meeting Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Case Of Teenager Charged With Murder Now In Criminal Court Tullock Breaks Passing Marks, Knights Roll Beer Board Fines Convenience Store Owner For Sales Of Alcohol, Tobacco To Minors Man Dies In Doc Hawkins Road House Fire Investigation Ongoing Into Cause Of Fatal Fire