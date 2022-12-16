Housing Authority To Meet Tuesday Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Housing Authority will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Hugh A. Wells Community Room, 203 Simpson St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Housing Authority Hugh A. Wells Community Room Housing Law Authority Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now U.S. Marshals Arrest Delaware Fugitive In Greene County Ultimate Storage Plex Now Open In Greeneville Angry Parent Allegedly Pulls Knife At Basketball Game A St. James Landmark: Cotton's Country Store Reopening Man Who Shot Himself As Warrant Was Served Identified