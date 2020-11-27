Autumn usually brings a slowdown in the housing market, but as with many other things, 2020 is proving to not be a typical year.
While October home sales in the region saw some seasonal softening of the growth rate, it was not enough to pull the overall market off its record pace, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR).
September was a record month for the region, and while October home sales dropped 13.7% from September for the region, the volume was still 11.5% higher than the same month last year. For Greene County, sales for October were up 18.3% over the previous year.
Realtors locally and in the region say they could sell more houses if more were available. Greene County’s inventory of new and existing homes for sale was down 57% in October compared to the same month last year, according to data from NETAR. The number of active listings last month, 134, was down 53% from October 2019.
New home construction is a strong market locally in response to the demand.
Both the Town of Greeneville and Greene County have strong numbers in regards to issuance of building permits. The Greene County Building Office issued 75 more permits July through October than during the same period last year and issued the most permits in September and October that it had for a single-month period in several years.
“I have been in building for 33 years, and I have never been this busy in our career,” Jeff Idell, co-owner of Idell Construction, said of the current building demand locally. “We have a backlog of new projects that could take us into the winter and the spring.”
HOME SALES
The number of days a listing stays on the market and new pending sales provide data about the market itself, but also serve as indicators of demand, according to NETAR.
In October, half of the home sales in Greene County occurred in 66 or fewer days, according to the NETAR data. Overall, the demand, measured by consecutive days on the market, is higher than at the first of year and matches the summer market.
Gail Landers, an agent with Century 21 Legacy, said many homes receive multiple offers, often after the property is on the market only a day or two.
The recent growth in sales also has more cash buyers, Landers continued, as many people from out of state are purchasing houses in Greene County for less than what they earned from selling their previous home.
Realtors do not anticipate the current sales trend to end anytime soon and could sell more houses if they were available, Landers said.
New pending sales have also increased steadily since the first of the year for the county and are higher than 2019 in all but one month, according to the NETAR data. The new pending sales peaked in the summer, but began softening, in part due to the low inventory and higher prices.
During October, the median list price for homes in Greene County was $210,000, up 23.6% over last year, according to NETAR data. The median list price for the year locally is $179,900 up 12.51% from the first 10 months of last year.
The median sales price of $216,000, was up 32.52% from October 2019. For 2020 thus far, the median sales price of $169,900 is an increase of 13.76% from the first 10 months of last year.
Nationally, the percentage of homes affordable to families earning a median income of $72,900, dropped to 58.3 for the third quarter due to inventory shortages and rising home prices, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index.
NEW CONSTRUCTION
New residential construction remains strong in Greeneville, according to the town’s Building Department.
Greene County Building Official Tim Tweed told the Greene County Planning Commission recently the volume of business in his office has not slowed down at all during the pandemic and has increased for most categories of permits.
The number of permits in September, 84, was the highest number tissued by the Greene County Building & Zoning Office in a single month in several years, Tweed said. That number was then exceeded in October when 91 permits were issued.
In the past three months, there have been 43 permits issued for single family residences and 12 for residential additions by the county. Sixty permits have been issued for placement of double-wide and single-wide manufactured homes.
A large number of permits have also been issued for projects such as roofs, renovations, additions to garages, porch overhangs, decks, carports and porches in the past three months.
The building permits reflect the experience of local builders.
For Idell Construction, once the pandemic began in March, much of their residential construction stopped for about two weeks, Jeff Idell said.
Then, the company started getting numerous phone calls about the units and other new construction, and decided to resume work on projects under construction.
At the peak, Idell said he was receiving about seven calls a day about properties or new home construction, but those calls have slowed down recently. Inquiries about new construction and properties have come from people out of state, who “are wanting to leave the big city areas and move into rural areas,” he said.
The interest in finding property for new construction or to purchase a new home has also brought business to local campgrounds. Jerry Ayers at Lazy Llama Campground said about half of the business for the campground for the past few years has been from people looking for property or building a house.
For the past few years, a number of people have used the campground’s extended stay sites to either search for property to build a house or for a house, Ayers said. The extended stay sites are for people who stay longer than a month.
The local builder experience is common to those nationally. Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes increased five points to 90 in November, shattering the previous all-time high of 85 recorded in October, according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Index.
The pace of single family starts in October was the highest production rate since the spring of 2007 across the nation, according to data from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Census Bureau.
REASONS FOR GROWTH
The overall market growth has several primary drivers, said Don Fenley, market research data analyst with the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors.
“Record low interest rates, an unleashed work from anywhere trend, a dramatic inventory shortage, and, as strange as it may sound, the pandemic are major drivers of the housing market’s explosive growth,” Fenley said. “It has thrown into sharp relief just how important a home is to an individual and family’s safety and well-being. Local buyers whose new home plans were stymied by the pandemic returned with a vengeance when the initial economic shock had passed.”
The pandemic “was also a magnet drawing more traffic to the Tri-Cities,” he continued. “Many who felt the need to escape hard-hit areas jumped to take advantage of what the local market has to offer.”
Landers said that Greene County realtors have heard that sentiment from people looking for property and houses. People have a desire for space, not necessarily acreage but a home that has a yard, she said, while others are looking for that acreage.
“We are blessed in Greene County that we have more rural properties than most of the counties that surround us,” she said. “They used to call Greene County a diamond — a diamond in the rough, but now more people are discovering what we have.”
In addition to space, realtors are hearing other motivations for people to look for property here.
“There are lots of reasons, and everyone has a different reason,” Landers said.
Some people want to find a place where they can be part of a community or are looking for a great place to raise their children in good school systems, she said. Others have a relative or friends here, attended school here or just liked the area while driving through.
“We are a nice, friendly community and people are attracted to that,” she said. “Some are looking for a more country atmosphere and want to live in a community-minded neighborhood. We are blessed to have those. We care about people here and about taking care of our community.”
Greeneville Building Official Bert Seay said that additional reasons include Tennessee’s lack of a state income tax, the general low cost of living in this area, natural beauty of the area, low crime rates, good schools and a respectful culture.
“It depends on the person and their stage of life,” he said. “It seems to me that our area appeals to many segments of the population for a variety of reasons.”