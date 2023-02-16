"The Hull Family Gymnasium" will be part of the future home of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County, thanks to a $1 million donation to the building campaign.
The club has announced the combined donation made by the families of Brandon and Paige Hull and Leslie Hull, along with the Amy Hull Ransdell Scholarship Fund, Greeneville Federal Bank, and Andrew Johnson Bank.
The $1 million donation is designated for the building of the two-court gymnasium, which will be named in memory of Judge Thomas Gray Hull and Joan Brandon Hull, Thomas Gray Hull II, and Amy Hull Ransdell, their beloved parents and siblings, according to Scott Bullington, the club's executive director.
“We are privileged and honored to give this gift in their memory and it also allows our family to give back in a meaningful way to our wonderful community,” said Leslie and Brandon Hull.
The Amy Hull Ransdell Scholarship Fund was started in 1994 to continue the loving legacy of the Hulls’ sister Amy. “Giving this money to construct a gymnasium to be used by children in Greeneville and Greene County for many years to come is a fitting use of these funds,” they both agreed.
Brandon Hull, CEO of Greeneville Federal Bank, also spoke of the gift being made by the bank, stating, “We are excited to partner together to contribute to the well-being of youth in our community through such a life-changing organization. Greeneville Federal Bank and Andrew Johnson Bank are both locally founded financial institutions who understand the value of investing in our children, who are the future of our community.”
Paige Hull, CEO of Andrew Johnson Bank, went on to say, “The mission of the Boys & Girls Club is one in which we firmly believe, and we celebrate being able to contribute to an organization that helps young people reach their potential.”
Bullington said, "This marks an amazing day for the children and families of Greeneville & Greene County. Thanks to the dedicated partners in this gift, not only will we create, but we will sustain, a state-of-the-art place where kids and teens can learn, play, and ultimately reach their full potential in a safe and healthy environment. We deeply appreciate the commitment and the ongoing support of community leaders who are helping bring this opportunity to fruition."
The Hull Family’s understanding of the importance of the Boys & Girls Club to the community, not only to its members and their families but the greater impact on the entire community, made it easy for them to make a significant investment in the project to help launch the organization's “Great Futures Campaign," Bullington said. Their gift, along with those from Andrew Johnson Bank and Greeneville Federal Bank, established the foundation for getting this building project started.
"With the leadership of the Hull Family, Andrew Johnson Bank and Greeneville Federal Bank, they have set the foundation for the Boys & Girls Club organization to bring an inspiring vision to life," Bullington said.
The Boys & Girls Club is working with the community to support the long-term sustainability of the new Boys & Girls Club and endow specific programs at the site, in addition to raising the campaign funds. The Boys & Girls Club is seeking to raise additional funds to prepare the organization for years to come.
The new gymnasium will feature two full-sized basketball courts, with each bank having a court named in its honor.
Construction of the new facility is expected to begin this spring and be completed in early 2024.
"The Boys & Girls Club is already helping meet many of the goals we aspire for our youth – mentoring, socialization and building essential life skills, like goal-setting. With this grounding in strong character and supportive community, young people can thrive not only in school, but throughout a lifetime," Bullington said. "We know that a strong youth program builds self-esteem and healthier young minds. In addition to traditional academic support, the Boys & Girls Club offers programs in areas like the arts, technology, sports and health and wellness activities. Lives are changed for the better when a young person finds a safe place to learn and grow from positive role models that can help navigate the challenges of youth development."
"The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County’s leadership is dedicated to providing positive youth development experiences and targeted programs to young people 'who need us most.' As such, we committed to this capital campaign and the successful completion of this project," stated Chuck Bowlin, president of the local Boys & Girls Club board of directors.
Rebecca Tipton, vice president and chief financial officer of Greeneville Federal Bank and a Boys & Girls Club board member added, "Making a significant impact on our community has been a top priority of the Hull Family, Greeneville Federal Bank and Andrew Johnson Bank. We appreciate these partners for their overwhelming generosity and thank Brandon Hull for his guidance and leadership that helped us set the standard for many years. We appreciate Scott Bullington and his staff for staying focused on delivering this wonderful project to our community. This is a great example of how businesses can work with a community partner to help make change in a community. I want to thank everyone for their dedication and hard work. Our young people need support, they need mentors, and they need opportunity to achieve, and this new Boys & Girls Club gives them a real chance to discover all they can be."
Excavation on the grounds on East Vann Road, adjacent to Hal Henard Elementary School, has started, and an official ground breaking will be held later this spring. The Great Futures campaign will be part of the ongoing fundraising efforts for the project, as well as for the furniture and fixtures needed to open the new facility.
Anyone with inquiries about the Boys & Girls Club should contact Scott Bullington or Jessica Poore at 423-787-9322. For more information on the organization, visit its website at www.ggcbgc.org or on their Facebook page.