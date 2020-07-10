The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine the origin of human remains found off Dry Creek Road in Jonesborough.
Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release Friday that the remains were found in a remote wooded area off of Dry Creek Road by a person riding on a trail.
The remains had not been identified as of Friday and it is unknown if foul play is involved, the news release said.
The remains were turned over to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University for further analysis.
Anyone with information concerning the discovery of the human remains can contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 423-788-1414.