The 20 dogs relinquished to Greene County Animal Control on Dec. 28 from a western Greene County residence and taken the Humane Society for care have all been adopted.
The dogs — 18 chihuahuas and two beagle mixes — were living in unsanitary conditions when they were found by Animal Control on the night of Dec. 28, and the Humane Society helped get the dogs healthy with veterinary care and ready for adoption on Jan. 4.
According to shelter Manager Janet Medcalf, the community responded to the need for adoptions when the shelter endured the sudden large influx of animals.
“We did a kind of adoption blitz day the week after we got them. We actually had over 100 applications for the dogs,” Medcalf said. “They all got adopted to wonderful, wonderful homes.”
Each of the dogs received a medical assessment and care to ensure they were healthy and ready to be adopted.
Three of the 20 dogs were sent to a specialized rescue due to their special needs and medical conditions, Medcalf said.
The shelter took in three other dogs and three kittens the same day they took in the 20 neglected dogs from animal control.
However, the shelter managed to care and find homes for each and every one of the four-legged fur-balls.
“We took in a mom dog and two puppies and three kittens that same day as well. All of those dogs have been adopted and the kittens, too,” Medcalf said.
Adoptions have continued at a high rate at the shelter as it continues to take in animals.
“We took in eight puppies last week, and they all got adopted so we took in eight more Tuesday,” Medcalf said. “We are just like adoption central up there.”
However, the shelter staff always tries to watch its intake closely so it has room for emergencies such as the one that occurred in December.
“We are staying pretty full because we pull from Animal Control. We are very careful with our intake because we always want to be able to handle emergencies. So we don’t go to quite full capacity,” Medcalf said. “We are closed for intake right now.”
The shelter also will take dogs and cats back from adopters if the adoption does not work out, so they must leave space for those possible returning animals as well.
“We are always a backup plan for people so animals don’t end up getting dumped. We are a safety net,” Medcalf said.
The shelter also recently participated in the nationwide Betty White Challenge donation drive.
According to Medcalf, White was an animal activist who was supportive of animal shelters and rescues, so on what would have been White’s 100th birthday shelters across the country held donation drives in her honor.
“The response was unbelievable with monetary donations. It has been one of our better fundraisers, and we totally did not expect it,” Medcalf said.
As far as supplies, the shelter can always use food to help feed its animals.
“Right now we really would love to get Pedigree canned puppy food, laundry detergent, and Fancy Feast canned cat food,” Medcalf said.
Donations can be made anytime online at the local Humane Society’s website, www.gchumanesociety.com, and checks may be mailed to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. Donations can be given in person when the shelter office is open.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is located at 950 Hal Henard Road. It will be closed through Monday and will reopen on Tuesday with its usual schedule, noon-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For more information, call the shelter at 639-4771.