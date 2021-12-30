Twenty dogs relinquished to Greene County Animal Control over Tuesday night from a Midway residence are now safe at the Humane Society, and Manager Janet Medcalf said the shelter is at capacity and needs assistance to care for so many pets.
Medcalf said the dogs — 18 chihuahuas and two beagle mixes — were living in unsanitary conditions, and that she and longtime volunteer Johnna McMillan assisted Greene County Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Department in responding to a call related to the dogs late Tuesday night.
“Dogs were removed from a home overnight, and it is a cruelty case,” Animal Control Officer Isaac Ottinger said. “It is an ongoing investigation, so that is all we can say at this time.”
According to a Sheriff’s Office report, deputies discovered the dogs during a wellness check at a home on Welcome Grove Road and alerted Animal Control.
The dogs spent Tuesday night in Animal Control’s facility and then were transported to the Humane Society Adoption Center Wednesday morning, where Medcalf said she and shelter staff were giving the dogs some time to get used to their new, temporary surroundings.
“We are just letting them decompress for now,” Medcalf said. “The vet is scheduled to come Monday morning to assess, and we’re just letting them chill for now and get used to being here.”
Medcalf said the dogs have some health issues that need to be addressed, but she anticipates with some veterinary care and some TLC from shelter staff, they will be ready for adoption in a matter of weeks. She said during that time shelter staff will be working extra to help the dogs get ready to go to their new homes.
“I don’t think there is anything going on that we can’t overcome, but they won’t be ready right away,” said Medcalf.
Ultimately they will be available for adoption, though, and Medcalf said the process will work as usual for pet adoptions.
“We will be taking applications beginning Tuesday, and we will choose the best homes for them. I’d like to see them go somewhere they can have all the attention,” she said.
Medcalf said while at Animal Control on Wednesday morning, she also took custody of three other dogs and three kittens that had been relinquished, and with the unusually large intake of 26 animals at once, she said the local Humane Society needs assistance from animal lovers in the community.
“We need monetary donations to go towards their vet care, and we need Caesar wet food or small-bite dry food for very small dogs,” she said. “We have learned that Caesar wet food is the best for these little dogs. It doesn’t seem to upset their stomachs.”
Donations can be made anytime online at the local Humane Society’s website, www.gchumanesociety.com, and checks may be mailed to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. Donations can be given in person when the shelter office is open.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is located at 950 Hal Henard Rd. It will be closed Friday through Monday and will reopen on Tuesday with its usual schedule, 12-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
For more information, call the shelter at 639-4771.