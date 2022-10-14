Over 250 beef cattle farmers from around the region gathered at the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center at 2255 E. Allens Bridge Road in Greene County on Thursday for the annual Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo.
The two-day event features programs to educate beef producers on the latest research and best practices in beef cattle farming.
The expo also included a trade show on Thursday with talks by industry experts, breed association representatives, veterinarians and university specialists.
Planned program topics for the expo included:
- Animal Health
- Cattle Marketing Strategies
- Impacts of Improper Forage and Nutrition
- The Cost of Ignoring Genetics
- Reproductive Efficiency
- Culling Decisions and How to Make Them
- Soil Amendment Options
- Hyper Local Versus Traditional Markets
- Farm Facility Planning
- Bull Management
Those in attendance rotated around the research station in four groups throughout the morning to different informational presentations given by agricultural experts.
The research center’s director, Justin McKinney, welcomed the crowd of beef producers to the event on Thursday morning, and thanked the committee that helped plan the expo.
“A large event like this doesn’t just come together in two weeks. They started planning for this eight or 10 months ago. I’m thankful for their help,” McKinney said.
McKinney said the research center, which used to be focused on tobacco research, had shifted gears into researching more row crops and livestock.
“This year, Greene County ranked No. 2 in the state in cattle production behind Lincoln County, but sometimes we sit in that No. 2 spot, so it is only fitting that this research center is doing livestock research,” McKinney said.
Dr. Hongwei Xin, dean of AgResearch and director of the Tennessee Agricultural Experiment Station at The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, spoke at the event as well.
To Xin, the continued operation of the research center in Greene County was important to the region even as its fame as a tobacco research center faded.
“It was important to keep the research station going. The beef industry is very important in the northeast part of the state, and agriculture is the No. 1 industry here,” Xin said.
Xin also noted that the research center, as well as other research centers in the state, will be seeing upgrades thanks to a $50 million grant through the American Rescue Plan.
“You can’t conduct 21st century research with a 1950s facility,” Xin said.
According to Xin, events such as Thursday and Friday’s beef expo are one of the most important ways for the research centers to engage with local beef producers.
“Field days like this are important because it is where we put the science into practice. We need to transmit the knowledge and research to the farmers, and this is how we do that,” Xin said. “I hope you all learn something that you can take home and use in your operation.”
According to McKinney, Greene County was featured at the Tennessee State Fair as the state’s largest hay producer.
McKinney also said that beef produced at the Greene County research center was currently being served in University of Tennessee, Knoxville, dining halls.
McKinney also noted that research at the center is continuing with forage variety trials, a climate and grass study and a study on bovine viral diarrhea.
Numerous PhD students assist with research at the center, and those students help McKinney believe that the future of agriculture is bright.
“We have some great young agriculturalists coming up right now, so I think that agriculture is in good hands with this younger generation,” McKinney said.