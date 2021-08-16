The first “Jogging for Jess” Memorial 5K race was held Saturday morning in downtown Greeneville.
Over 300 runners registered to run or walk in the 5K that celebrated the memory of Jessica Colter. Colter was a 2017 graduate of Greeneville High School who was killed in a car accident in December while she was in nursing school at ETSU.
After Colter’s death, friends and family established the Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship fund. The scholarship will be awarded to nursing students who attend ETSU.
One of Colter’s favorite activities was running 5K races with her Sole Sisters Running Group, so the Jogging for Jess Memorial 5K was created as a way to raise money for the scholarship fund by holding an event Colter would have enjoyed.
The Jessica Colter Memorial Scholarship fund has collected more than $40,000 since it was established in December.
The first 250 finishers Saturday received medals, while the two overall male and female winners received Noxgear Tracer 360 visbility running vests, Goodr Sunglasses, Fleet Feet Gift Cards, and a two-night stay at Spring Creek Place Cabins in Greeneville.