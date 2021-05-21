Around 500 students graduated from Greene County Schools on Friday night, according to school system officials, in ceremonies held on the schools’ football fields.
Graduating North Greene High School seniors said they were excited to graduate together and to have been able to invite guests after the challenges of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re so excited. We have so many people coming,” said Ariel Chasta Ayers, one of 88 students who walked across the North Greene High School football field.
Ayers met up with friends Katie Kiker and Brooke Poore as graduates gathered in the gym before lining up alphabetically to walk outside.
The pandemic hit the United States in early 2020, forcing school closures and unraveling students’ long-set plans and traditions like graduations and proms.
The four Greene County high schools held individual ceremonies last year for each student and their family, which were filmed and the footage put together to create a graduation video for students. Greeneville High held an in-person ceremony with social distancing at Burley Stadium, delayed until August.
This year, all local high schools made plans for modified in-person festivities, each ceremony taking place outdoors with pandemic protections in place, to mark the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Before North Greene’s graduation Friday, Haleigh Bernard, Mikayla Cole, Alison Parker and Sierra Wedding said they all studied virtually for the past year and were excited to see each other and the rest of their class.
“I liked virtual, but I’ve missed seeing everybody,” Bernard said. “It’s good to be back together one last time.”
MaKenzie White, Catherine Hudson, Katie Peters and James Brown said they were also excited, but they were just hoping not to trip and fall.
North Greene and West Greene high schools’ ceremonies began at 6 p.m. Friday, while Chuckey-Doak and South Greene’s were scheduled for 8 p.m.
Greeneville High School’s graduation will also be held outdoors on May 28.