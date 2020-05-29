Bears have hit the trail, and some are visiting Greeneville neighborhoods in their never-ending search for food.
“Stay away and leave them alone is the overall recommendation,” Greeneville police Assistant Chief Michael Crum said Thursday.
Crum did not have specific figures for recent bear sightings in Greeneville, but said such reports are not uncommon.
A black bear was seen this week in the West Sevier Heights neighborhood.
“It happens every year through the early spring, so I’m guessing it’s no different this year,” Crum said.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency advises that the bears will return to their natural habitat in the mountains as vegetation grows.
“Citizens should not try to make contact with the bear, nor try to run or scare them off,” Crum said.
Police are limited in their response options.
“The only action we can take in bear sightings is if a citizen is in imminent danger. The sighting or presence of the bear alone does not give us any authority for action,” Crum said.
The presence of bears may be frustrating for some residents “because it is not something we can ‘fix’ easily, swiftly or perhaps in some cases, not at all,” Crum said.
He said bear sightings by the public and a general lack of knowledge of how respond to the animals “is something that has remained consistent in my 30-plus years with the Greeneville Police Department.”
“I never want to say ‘don’t call’ (police) but understanding as I said, there is not much if anything we will be able to do. However, the public’s safety is (the main) priority,” Crum said.
Bears can wander into populated areas in search of anything edible. Their keen sense of smell quickly helps them zero in on a potential meal.
“Black bears have average eyesight, fantastic hearing and an amazing sense of smell. Thought to be one of the best noses in the animal kingdom, their smell is 100 times greater than our own and seven times greater than a bloodhound,” according to the TWRA.
The growing population in mountainous areas of Tennessee along the North Carolina border means some hungry bears may venture into town to see what food is available.
“In Greene County, you could see a bear anywhere. It’s not a big deal to see one,” Dan Gibbs, TWRA bear program coordinator, said in 2019.
After bears emerge from their dens in the spring, the search for food begins. Gibbs said yearling males, in particular, begin dispersing.
Bears can appear in yards where easy sources of food are available like bird seed, pet food and unsecured trash.
“The main thing for people to realize is that they are looking for something to eat. If it’s not available and they don’t find anything they just keep moving,” Gibbs said. “If there’s a food supply there, they are going to utilize it.”
The black bear population has made a big comeback since the mid-1900s, when changes in Tennessee’s habitat along with unregulated hunting eliminated bear populations from all but 11 mountainous counties of the state.
In addition to the mountains in South Greene County, Gibbs said there is a “pretty decent population” in the area bordering Hawkins County.
“We got a lot of bears in Tennessee,” Gibbs said.
Tennessee has two main black bear populations: the Appalachian Population along the Tennessee-North Carolina border and the Cumberland Population in the northern part of the Cumberland Plateau along the Tennessee-Kentucky border.
“City limits mean nothing to a wild animal. We need to keep them away and from getting into trouble,” Gibbs said.
Most bears eventually return to their natural habitat on their own. Nuisance bears trapped in Greene County are usually released in the Cherokee National Forest, according to the TWRA.
The TWRA has tips for residents of areas like Greene County with a sizable bear population:
- Never feed a bear.
- Store garbage in bear-proof containers.
- Keep pet food indoors.
- Keep cooking grills clean and stored indoors when not in use.
For more information from TWRA about bears in East Tennessee, see www.tn.gov/twra/article/black-bears.