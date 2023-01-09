Wreck that occurred about 6:10 a.m. on Interstate-81. Mark Nagi, Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer, said the beams seen in the photo were cleared by midday Monday and that the right lane is now open.
Town of Mosheim Fire Department provided assistance to Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department early Monday for a tractor-trailer wreck that occurred on Interstate 81 near exit 27.
Wreck that occurred about 6:10 a.m. on Interstate-81. Mark Nagi, Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer, said the beams seen in the photo were cleared by midday Monday and that the right lane is now open.
A tractor-trailer wreck about 6:10 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Greene County left only one northbound lane open in the area of the crash as of the noon hour.
The crash, in the area of mile marker 27, involved a Freightliner tractor-trailer that went off the the road into the median, striking several trees and overcorrecting, causing it to veer back onto I-81 and roll on the driver’s side. The truck lost its load, rolled back onto its wheels and then continued off the road, striking another tree, a Tennessee Highway Patrol report said.
Driver Tommy Becker, 52, was injured. His condition was not available Monday afternoon.
One lane was in use as of noon Monday, with northbound I-81 traffic backed up because of the wreck.
First responders on scene besides the THP include the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Greeneville-Greene County EMS, Greene County Office of Emergency Management and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
According to Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi the left shoulder and left lane of the highway was blocked off by about 1:10 p.m. as "cleanup/recovery continues."
Nagi said on his twitter account that the beams spread out on the northbound were cleared by early Monday afternoon. He added in an email that the left shoulder and left lane were still closed. The right lane was opened to allow traffic flow. By about 2:40 p.m. Nagi said there was no updated timeline on reopening the rest of the lanes.