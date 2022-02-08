The Greeneville, Tusculum, Greene County Industrial Development Board charged with charting the course of a portion of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property held its first meeting on Monday.
“This is a generational changing project that you are about to undertake,” Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith told the board as the meeting began.
The board discussed during the meeting that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has included money in his proposed budget for a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology facility in Greene County, and the possibility of it being included in plans for the site the board now oversees.
But the first order of business for the board was to select officers from its membership to serve in leadership roles.
The Town of Greeneville is represented on the board by Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, Greeneville Alderman Tim Teague and Greeneville Light and Power System Chief Executive Officer Chuck Bowlin.
The City of Tusculum is represented by Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley, former Jarden Zinc President Al Giles and Greeneville Hampton Inn owner Satish Hira.
Greene County is represented by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greene County Commissioner Bill Dabbs and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent Chris Wilhoit.
Corley was unanimously chosen by the members to be the IDB’s chairman. Corley was nominated by Morrison, and the nomination was seconded by Daniels.
Morrison was unanimously chosen to be vice-chairman of the IDB. Morrison was nominated by Dabbs and the nomination was seconded by Teague.
Teague was unanimously chosen to be the secretary and treasurer of the board. Teague was nominated by Morrison and the nomination was seconded by Daniels.
“I really appreciate everyone’s willingness to serve on this board,” Corley said after the officers were chosen.
The board also chose to retain Paul Laughlin as its attorney.
Other than personnel decisions, the IDB took only one other action.
The board unanimously authorized the Greene County Partnership to apply for a site development grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development on behalf of the board.
The deadline to declare intent to apply for the state grant is Friday, while the full grant application is due in March.
If the grant is awarded to the IDB, it would begin the process of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development possibly providing the IDB with enough grant funding to purchase the former Greene Valley property from the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.
The 336 undeveloped acres of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center south of Edens Road is being considered in talks between the State of Tennessee and the IDB. The portion of the property that includes the former Greene Valley facilities and buildings is not being considered for sale by the state.
“As far as the main building and developed campus goes, honestly there is not a state plan for that portion of the property. Selling it has not been put on the table at all,” Greene County Partnership CEO Jeff Taylor said.
Smith recommended that as matters progress the board create a development agreement that would determine how the three municipalities would divide any costs or revenue the board incurs during its existence.
Smith noted that the board will likely have to hire an engineer at some point, and that other costs could occur.
TECHNICAL SCHOOL POSSIBLE
A Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) could end up on part of the Greene Valley property.
According to the mayors of each municipality, Rep. David Hawk has told them that Gov. Bill Lee has about $29 million in his proposed budget for next fiscal year for the construction of a TCAT facility in Greene County.
The funding is currently only in Lee’s proposed budget and has not yet received final approval at the state level. The budget must be approved by the Tennessee General Assembly before it is finalized. Therefore, changes could still be made to the budget that could affect the funding of the proposed TCAT.
“We have to make sure that stays in there,” Corley said.
The members of the IDB believe that the proposed TCAT would fit well at the former Greene Valley property. However, with so much still unknown about the possibility of a TCAT being built in Greene County there was no action the board could take on the matter.
“One of the first things we need to look at is putting that out there,” Corley said.
Morrison said placing the TCAT at the property would send a good message.
“The message that sends is that we not going to have smoke stacks and heavy water pollution. This will be something along the lines of a professional park focused on education and advancing the community,” Morrison said. “The focus on workforce development and technical trades and services is something that is a great fit.”
According to Taylor, about 30% of Morristown’s TCAT students currently come from Greene County. Greene County also has some students who attend the Elizabethton TCAT.
“When they have a job fair in Morristown they are picking off our folks before they ever get back home. With a TCAT here, our manufacturers will get first shot at the talent pool, and it shows the commitment the community has made as a whole to industry,” Taylor said. “It could be a game-changer for us.”
According to Taylor, the Tusculum Walking Trail will be a part of whatever happens at the former Greene Valley site. The board also recognized that there are residential areas nearby and that the property has a mountain view.
“Right now this is a lot of what could happen, and not what is happening,” Taylor said. “We are well on our way, but there are a lot of conversations to be had.”