A trucking company plans to relocate to Greene County, making a capital investment of $8.5 million and creating or retaining 85 jobs.
Mosheim Partners LLC will be the local operations for Big G Express trucking, currently located in Hamblen County, said Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor.
He said the company will build a new facility locally.
“Being a community heavily invested in manufacturing, you always need transportation to support that,” Taylor said.
The trucking company was one of three PILOT, or payment in lieu of taxes, programs totaling more than $16.8 million approved Friday by the Industrial Development Board of Greeneville and Greene County.
The tax abatement programs were also approved for Jost International and Premium Waters, two existing industries which are expanding.
The expansion to Jost, 5080 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, is expected to cost just over $6 million and create or retains 75 jobs.
At Premium Waters, 1616 Industrial Road, a $2.3 million expansion is expected to create or retain 117 jobs.
“These expansions mean that these companies are continuing to invest in Greene County, which speaks highly of our workforce and our government,” Taylor said.
Under the PILOT programs, the board takes ownership of the expansion or equipment and leases it to the company for a period of seven years. During that time the company does not pay property taxes on the increased value, but instead continues to pay property tax on the existing value.
“The value is that this is in exchange for the creation of additional jobs including construction, electricity and any suppliers impacted by the expansion,” Taylor explained. “Not every community has a PILOT program, and this gives us an advantage when it comes to recruiting and retaining jobs.”
“This is a good thing for the growth and the future of our community,” said Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. “We have positioned our community well for growth, expansion and increased tax revenue, and it is very exciting.”
“The Greene County Partnership continues to work with our local manufacturers to promote incentives for organic job growth and work for funding,” Taylor said. “We’re still out here working hard to create more jobs. Despite COVID we haven’t stopped working on behalf of all of Greene County to promote job creation with our existing manufacturing base and bring new opportunities.”