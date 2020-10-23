The true identity of Benny The Bee will be revealed Nov. 21 at a Census Celebration at the Capitol Theatre.
The entire community is invited to celebrate completion of the 2020 U.S. Census with the event, beginning at 7 p.m., according to a release from the Town of Greeneville
Social distancing will be observed, and attendees are encouraged to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The event is being organized by the local Complete Count Committee, appointed earlier this year by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
In February, Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels partnered with the committee by issuing a Response Rate Challenge to beat local numbers from the 2010 Census. Daniels enlisted help from mascot Benny The Bee and challenged everyone in Greene County to “Bee Counted.”
The population numbers gained through the 2020 Census are crucial in determining levels of funding for roads, schools, health care and a variety of programs that impact the community.
The celebration will include the unmasking of Benny The Bee, whose true identity has been kept secret. Co-hosts for the evening will be committee co-chairs Justin Reaves and Becky Rideout.
The panel tasked with guessing Benny’s identity, based on a video clue package, includes Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward; Tracy Green, director of corporate wellness for Ballad Health; and John and Ella Price, owners of Top Dog Catering.
In addition to the unmasking of Benny The Bee, the celebration will include a live performance by JB & The Wild Honey Band and special recognition of local mayors whose citizens met the Response Rate Challenge issued by Daniels and Benny.
The celebration is sponsored by Rideout, a Realtor with Greeneville Real Estate & Auction Team.
For more information on the celebration, visit Facebook and search for “Census Celebration – Unmasking Benny The Bee” or call committee member Amy Rose, Town of Greeneville Public Relations manager, at 423-639-7105.