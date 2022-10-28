If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is.
That and other advice to guard against identity theft was the topic of a community discussion Thursday open to the public at the Meen Center lecture hall on the Tusculum University campus.
Presenters included a First Horizon Bank fraud investigator and Tusculum Police Department Chief Danny Greene. The event was hosted by First Horizon Bank in partnership with the Tusculum Police Department.
The discussion had an emphasis on elder fraud. It and other types of identity theft are on the rise and becoming more sophisticated, presenters said.
Particularly in Tennessee, “We were all born and raised to trust people,” said Tony Ottinger, First Horizon Bank vice president, who introduced the presenters.
Alisha Monette is a First Horizon Bank corporate security risk investigator who handles cases related to elder fraud and financial exploitation.
Monette outlined different types of scams people fall victim to. There are numerous variations.
She explained elder fraud is when “a senior adult’s money or assets are used contrary to their wishes, needs or best interests, or for the abuser’s gain.”
Greene displayed statistics from the U.S. Department of Justice that identified more than 92,000 victims of elder fraud in 2021, resulting in a loss of $1.7 billion, a 74% increase over the previous year.
The average loss per victim was $18,246. More than 3,100 victims lost over $100,000 each, Greene said.
Tennessee ranks 20th among states in fraud against people over 60 years old, with a monetary loss of $32.5 million in 2021, according to the Department of Justice.
“Your personal safety includes your finances and peace of mind,” Greene said.
Tusculum police investigate a number of scams every year.
“If it looks too good to be true, it probably is,” Greene said. “If you live by your granny’s rule, you’ll be fine.”
Senior fraud can involve abuse or neglect or the depravation of services by a caretaker to someone age 60 or over who may be considered incompetent due to limited mental or physical capability.
“Anyone can be the victim of financial exploitation. It crosses all social, educational and economic boundaries,” Monette said.
She said factors that make an older adult more vulnerable to financial exploitation include having a regular income and accumulated assets, not being familiar with managing finances, being “trusting and polite” and a reluctance to report exploitation by a family member, caregiver or others they depend on.
Monette cited certain “red flags” that may indicate fraud. They include an increase in unusual bank account activity, sudden changes in investments, address changes showing up in records when someone has lived at the same address for years, “excessive disbursements” and uncharacteristic wire requests or debit card transactions.
Potential victims may exhibit “obvious health or mental problems,” have a noticeable change in their appearance or grooming, have unpaid bills or neglect medical care, or act disoriented or forgetful.
Monette offered security tips relating to caregivers and in-home helpers. They include securing private financial information, requiring receipts, monitoring bank accounts, never promising money or assets and never lending employees money or bank cards.
Banks will provide assistance to seniors to help protect their assets, Monette said.
She also covered other types of fraud, including romance scams that prey on seniors.
Monette said individuals may steal photos from the internet “and they will not be who they say they are.”
They can gather useful personal information about a victim off public social profiles.
Scammers may ask for a small monetary loan and, once successful, will ask for more.
“They will make excuses not to meet in person,” Monette said.
Benefit scams involve benefits already received by a person that someone claims can be increased, received faster, or says the victim qualifies for additional benefits.
Scammers seek personal benefit information or Social Security numbers, ask for money and can assume a threatening tone.
Internal Revenue Service scams are also prevalent. The person who contacts the victim can use emails or text messages, be threatening, and ask for payment using gift cards, prepaid debit cards or wire transfers.
IRS scam victims can be told the federal agency needs their help to capture a criminal or that they are entitled to sizable refunds, Monette said.
Many people fall victim to online fraud schemes. Monette advised locking devices with a passcode or fingerprints, using a strong computer login password and “sharing with care.”
“If someone asks you to pay by wire transfer or gift card, it’s probably a scam,” Monette said.
She urged seniors to be aware of phishing attacks or tech support scams. Tips include not opening messages that come from an unfamiliar source and not confirming identifying information.
If suspicious is activity is suspected, call the telephone number on the back of a bank statement or bank card, Monette said
She also suggested updating legitimate security software and scanning the computer. It’s also a good idea to change passwords often and not share them with anyone.
“Victims of these scams could become victims of identity theft,” Monette said.
To avoid being an identity theft victim, protect personal information and mail, keep “financial trash” clean, monitor bank statements and bills and review credit reports annually.
Other types of fraud include charity scams, when a thief poses as a real charity or fabricates a charity to take advantage of the victim’s generosity. Ask for detailed information about the charity, including a physical address and phone number, and do personal research to confirm the charity is real, Monette said.
Participants were advised not to become a “money mule,” or someone who receives and moves money that originated from fraud victims.
“Don’t agree to receive or send money or packages for strangers or someone who has not been met in person,” Monette said.
“Don’t send money to an online love interest, even if they send you money first,” she said.
One common type of fraud seniors are victimized by are “grandparent scams,” where someone purporting to be a grandchild calls and says they are in jail in another state, or even country, and urgently request money.
Monette said an imposter may know the grandchild’s name, plead for money to immediately be wired, ask to keep the situation secret and take advantage of the call recipient’s emotions by crying, screaming or whispering.
“Do not be afraid to contact a family member to verify the validity of the phone call,” she said.
Lottery and sweepstakes scams that claim the victim has won money are common.
“Never pay to collect money” and refuse wire transfers of pre-paid card requests, Monette said.
People should ask themselves a simple question.
“Did you enter, register or play?” Monette said.
Other financial exploitation schemes include scams involving contractor and home improvement fraud, veteran pensions, reverse mortgages, medical identity theft, debt collection scams and real estate and time share scams.
There is help for anyone who suspects they are victims of any of the scams described at the presentation.
“Please talk with your banker for assistance,” Monette said.
Monette and Greene both cited a number of cases involving scams covered they have investigated or are personally familiar with.
Greene emphasized “personal protection awareness.”
“Knowledge is the key to protecting yourself and your loved ones and friends,” Ottinger said. “Our hope is you can take something with you and protect yourself and (others).”
Monette and Greene listed sources and phone numbers the public can use to report elder fraud and financial exploitation:
- If in immediate danger: Call 911.
- Notify banking center personnel.
- Notify Adult Protective Services: 1-800-677-1116.
- Federal Trade Commission: consumer.ftc.gov.
- For identity theft: 1-877-IDTHEFT (438-4338) or visit ftc.gov/idtheft.
- Internet Crime Complaint Center: IC3.gov.