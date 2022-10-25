Protecting against identity theft is the topic of a community “informational discussion” that will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Meen Center Lecture Hall at Tusculum University.
The discussion will include tips on how individuals can protect themselves and loved ones from fraud.
The event is hosted by First Horizon Bank in partnership with the Tusculum Police Department.
Area police departments receive reports daily from citizens whose identities have been stolen and used to make purchases online and for other criminal activities.
Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene said the community discussion will provide useful information to the public.
“It is an attempt to warn persons of the scams that we have seen from various cases we have worked or heard about. The bank will cover the issues (about people) protecting themselves financially,” Greene said.
Those who commit fraud “use a variety of techniques” to acquire a debit or credit card number, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
“Some of the ways include using high-tech devices known as skimmers to swipe the card so as to collect the pertinent information from the magnetic strip or by using low-tech methods such as copying or obtaining discarded receipts,” the TBI states.
The TBI offers a few “common-sense” tips:
Shred all mail that has personal information, especially credit card offers.
Never store debit/credit card PINs with the card. Commit them to memory.
Shred all receipts.
Check bank and credit card statements regularly for any unauthorized purchases.
Never share online account passwords.
Change passwords often and use complex passwords, with a mix of numbers, letters, and symbols.
Related information will be presented Thursday at the community discussion at Tusculum University. The event is open to the public.