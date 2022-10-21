Heroin and fentanyl are making inroads into Greene County via drug cartels, but methamphetamine remains the illicit drug of choice, members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were told Thursday.
Administrative Capt. Nick Milligan of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department updated coalition members on the current situation, with input from other law enforcement officials on the front lines of the local war against illicit drugs.
The drug epidemic has impacted most families in Greene County in one way or another, said Craig Duncan, director of the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
“There is not a person who has not been affected,” Duncan said.
Duncan said Atlanta has long been a supply hub. Now Knoxville is a source of drugs being trafficked locally, with distribution points also emerging in smaller cities nearby.
Milligan agreed that Mexican drug cartels bringing in meth and other drugs like fentanyl are branching out to smaller cities from familiar distribution hubs.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid at least 50 times more powerful than morphine, is inexpensive to make and easy to conceal. Synthetic opioid overdose deaths increased from 5,000 in 2015 to more than 63,000 in 2021 in the U.S., according to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. Fentanyl is the primary drug causing the overdoses.
A DTF agent at the meeting said that Knoxville dealers are being supplied through cartels in Detroit.
“They’re everywhere now. They control everything,” he said.
The DTF agent said he received “credible information” from within the local drug community that one supplier is bringing 15 pounds of meth into Greene County every week. A typical dose of meth is about a quarter-gram. A gram sells for about $50, and ounces of meth have recently been purchased for $400, law enforcement officers said.
“That’s thousands of doses,” so profits from sale of the destructive drug can be immense, the DTF agent said.
Despite the efforts of the DTF and other members of law enforcement, drugs like meth continue to flow into the region.
“If we touch 10% of it, I’m surprised,” Milligan said.
Methamphetamine addiction remains rampant in the community.
“We’ve got so much meth out there, it’s the drug of choice,” Duncan said. “The sheriff has put as many people as he can out there.”
Deputies find two or more people every week passed out in vehicles “with a needle in their arm,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
Holt said deputies average two to three drug-related arrests per shift.
“With the open borders, we are seeing a lot more drugs come into our area. Still number one is meth, but we are starting to see heroin as our road officers have made several arrests here lately,” he said.
“It’s coming,” Milligan said.
Drug overdoses have become common in Greene County. Street drugs like meth can be mixed with fentanyl and other substances so users don’t know what they are taking.
“You get people who are taking these drugs and go into some sort of treatment and when they get out is when they overdose” because of lower tolerance levels, Milligan said.
Buying from a different supplier selling more potent drugs can also result in an overdose, Milligan said.
“It’s all cross-contaminated. You don’t know what you’re going to get, and they don’t care,” he said.
Drugs can be packaged in deceiving ways, said Craig Duncan director of the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
With Halloween around the corner, Duncan cautioned that fentanyl can be packaged to look like popular candy brands.
“They will put it in a little package that looks like Skittles (or other candy brand),” Duncan said.
The federal DEA warns parents “to educate themselves on the fentanyl crisis” after 15,000 pills of the deadly synthetic narcotic in what appeared to be candy packages were recently seized in Connecticut.
Sheriff’s Capt. Teddy Lawing, who supervises school resource officers in Greene County Schools, said programs and other outreach efforts to educate students about the dangers of drugs continue.
The use of vape pens infused with highly potent levels of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, is an ongoing problem reaching to the middle and high school levels in Greene County, Lawing said.
Some of the vapes have such a high THC content, they have the potential of creating “more of a psychotic (or) psychedelic-type event,” Lawing said.
Holt said there is concern that if users like the effects of the THC vapes, they may be tempted to experiment with more dangerous drugs.
“These chemists are finding a way to make it stronger,” Milligan said.
Nalaxone, known by the brand name Narcan, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid drug overdose, does not work on THC, he said.
Lawing said an informational program for parents about drugs in the community similar to one held in the spring is planned for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at Towering Oaks Baptist Church, 1985 Buckingham Road. Further details will be released soon.
“It’s open to everybody in Greene County,” Lawing said.
A person who attended the meeting asked if a person possessing a misdemeanor amount of drugs who is with someone who overdoses would be arrested if they call for help. There have been several instances in recent years where a person who suffered a fatal drug overdose in a house was moved to another location by others to avoid arrest, Holt said.
That question is being discussed with the Greene County District Attorney General’s Office. All police officers in Greene County carry Narcan.
“Either way, I would tell you law enforcement is saving lives,” Duncan said.
After the coalition meeting, Duncan summarized what DTF agents are encountering on the street.
“Of the drugs we are seeing in Greene County, meth is the most common and what we deal with the most. It is the number one drug submitted to the (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) lab. We are seeing an uptick in heroin and/or fentanyl and drugs mixed with fentanyl,” he said. “We still see (opioid) pills, but pressed fentanyl pills are making their way into our area. We run across marijuana and other drugs on occasion, as well,” Duncan said.
Milligan left coalition members with a sobering message about the drug epidemic in Greene County.
“As far as where it’s going, it’s trending up,” he said.