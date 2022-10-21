Meth, Cash Seized In Greene County

A traffic stop in September resulted in the arrest of three people and the seizure of nearly five ounces of methamphetamine, along with cash, by sheriff’s deputies and agents of the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force. Methamphetamine and other drugs continue to be funneled into the region by cartels from major supply cities, members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were told Thursday.

 Photo Special To The Sun/3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force

