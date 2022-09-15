The Greene County Imagination Library marked its milestone of providing more than 555,000 books to local children with a special presentation Tuesday afternoon.
An autographed copy of Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” was presented to toddler Kenna Miller in front of a celebratory audience at Trinity United Methodist Church.
They were welcomed by Ruth Burkey, Greene County Imagination Library coordinator.
Since 2005, the Greene County Imagination Library has mailed one free, quality, age appropriate book each month to all registered children in Greene County from birth until they turn 5 years old.
The program is part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, started by the country superstar in her home, Sevier County. The now worldwide program went statewide in Tennessee in 2004, and Greene County joined soon afterward.
One of the guest speakers Tuesday was Judi Davis, regional consultant for the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation, which partners with the Imagination Library to provide the free books.
Davis offered her congratulations to Greene County for reaching the special milestone.
Also speaking at the church’s outdoor pavilion were Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greene County Director of Schools David McLain, and Greeneville Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
Morrison and McLain recalled their own children receiving books throughout their early years and stressed the importance of the program for developing literacy and reading skills in children.
Starnes spoke about how rapidly a baby’s brain develops in the first few years of life.
“The greatest amount of brain growth occurs between birth and age 5. In fact, by age 3, roughly 85 percent of the brain’s core structure is formed,” he said. “Given the course of brain development, it is not surprising that young children who are exposed to certain early language and literacy experiences usually proved to be good readers later.”
He also spoke about the importance of reading to children.
“Reading aloud to young children is not only one of the best activities to stimulate language and cognitive skills, it also builds motivation, curiosity and memory,” he said. “Children who are read to at least three times a week by a family member are almost twice as likely to score in the top 25 percent in reading, compared to children who are read to less than three times a week.”
He described the services provided by the Greene County Imagination Library as “life-changing” and “critical to the children of Greene County.”
He noted that the presentation is special for Greeneville City Schools because Kenna’s mother is Kalyn Miller, a teacher at Tusculum View Elementary School.
Kenna expressed both excitement and happiness as she received her special book from Burkey.
Using lyrics from Parton’s classic song of the same title, the book tells the story of a little girl whose mother uses rags to make her a winter coat.
Kenna is the daughter of Kalyn and Chris Miller and little sister of Lakyn and Jaxton.
For more information or to sign up for books from the Greene County Imagination Library, visit www.gcimaginationlibrary.org .