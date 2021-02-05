Local law enforcement agencies will be in the game this Super Bowl weekend keeping impaired drivers off the road.
AAA-The Auto Club Group urges drivers to have a winning strategy for getting home safely.
“Regardless of who wins the game, if you drive impaired, you’re a big loser,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said in a news release.
“The penalty for driving under the influence could be someone’s life. Due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA is not currently offering the Tow to Go program,” Cooper said. “So, if you plan to party this weekend, make your plans now for a sober ride home, so you don’t have to make the wrong game-time decision.”
Police will be looking for impaired drivers area-wide during Super Bowl weekend.
“The Tennessee Highway Patrol will have an increased presence of troopers patrolling. We are going to focus our patrol efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road,” THP Col. Matt Perry said.
During Super Bowl weekend in 2020 there were 59 drunk-driving crashes in Tennessee, according to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network. In 2019, there were 55.
“If you drink, the best play of the game will be for you to hand off your car keys to a designated driver. Please don’t drive impaired. Plan for a safe and sober ride,” Perry said.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office coordinates funding for enhanced enforcement efforts by law enforcement agencies during the year.
“If your Super Bowl celebration includes alcohol, make sure you have a game plan for a sober ride home. If you choose to drink and drive, you can lose your license, your freedom, your life, or the life of someone else. Obey the law. Don’t take the risk,” THSO Director Buddy Lewis said in the release.
If football puns don’t get the public’s attention, sobering statistics from the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security are worth noting.
There were 7,175 crashes in 2020 in Tennessee involving drivers who had used alcohol or drugs.
In those crashes, 366 people were killed and 4,531 were injured.
“Drivers shouldn’t abandon their safe driving game plans once this weekend is over,” Cooper said. “It’s not okay that we ended 2020 with 95 more total fatalities than we did in 2019. These are life-saving habits that should be put into play for the rest of the year.”
Tennessee crash data for 2020 shows there were 5,100 crashes involving an unbelted occupant, resulting in 412 fatalities.
There were 7,250 crashes involving a speeding driver, resulting in 186 fatalities.
There were 20,415 crashes involving a distracted driver, resulting in 69 fatalities.
AAA offered a “game plan” for driving safe this Super Bowl weekend:
- Identify a sober ride home before the festivities kick off.
- Wear a seatbelt every time you’re in a vehicle.
- Minimize distractions while behind the wheel. Focus on the road, not the phone.
- Allow extra time to arrive at your destination. Mistakes happen when drivers are in a rush.